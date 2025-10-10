BARCELONA SOCIAL AND ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING

The Project is contributing to support Barcelona in its efforts to alleviate current shortages in social housing supply, and to foster the overall social integration and urban regeneration of designated areas, benefiting notably low-income households and vulnerable people.





The Project is supported by a sound national, regional and local policy and regulatory social housing framework. In addition, the Project is aligned to the EU and EIB Framework applicable for housing, including the EIBG Action Plan for Affordable and Sustainable Housing, the EIB's Urban Lending Review, and the Bank's Energy Lending Policy. Furthermore, this Project is deemed aligned to the EIB Gender Equality Strategy and Action Plan (Significant Gender Tag). It is also eligible under the criteria for the Bank's Sustainable Awareness Bonds. Finally, it is compliant to a low carbon and resilient pathway, consistent with the Paris Agreement goals and principles and with the Climate Bank Roadmap. Therefore, the Project counts fully towards the Bank's Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability targets.





Given the above, the Project contributes to two of the EIBG core strategic priorities, as stated in the EIB Group's Strategic roadmap 2024-2027: Social Infrastructure and Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability.





The Project will also contribute to the EU Mission - Climate Neutral and Smart City (CNC EU Mission) and aimed at supporting EU cities in becoming climate neutral by 2030. Therefore, the Project is thus fully consistent with the European Green Deal target of ensuring no net emissions of greenhouse gases by 2050.





The Project will be implemented by the Municipal Institute of Housing and Renovation of Barcelona (IMHAB). This is the Municipal Social Housing Company in Barcelona, which has a very good track record experience in implementing and monitoring projects in the social housing sector.





The Project addresses a number of market failures, in particular the lack of available social housing supply as the market does not sufficiently cater for the demand of low-income and vulnerable people. The Project also addresses sub-optimal investment flows into highly energy efficient and resilient new buildings. By providing long maturity loan terms, the Bank enables for a greater number of housing units to be built more rapidly, thus helping relieve the pressure faced by this sector in these difficult times.





The Bank's technical contribution to the Project is expected to be good as ensures the technical and economic quality of the investment through disbursement conditions and relevant monitoring.





Finally, the availability of long-term finance for this type of investment programmes is a key contribution of the EIB, considering the long-term nature of the investments and its positive impact on the overall project cost. The EIB loan will include flexible drawdown terms and conditions adjusted to the investment horizon of the Project.



