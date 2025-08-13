DOBRUN & SADOVA SOLAR

Übersicht
The project will finance the development, construction and operation of a portfolio of 3 solar photovoltaic (PV) plants with a total capacity of approximately190 MW, located in southern Romania, in the Olt and Dolj counties.
The aim is to contribute towards both national and EU energy and decarbonisation objectives. The project aligns with the EIB's lending policy on social cohesion, renewable energy and climate action. Its revenues will rely on a contract for differences (CfD) and sales on the wholesale market. Consequently, the project contributes to support the market integration of renewable energy projects. Situated in a Cohesion Priority Region, the project will contribute to support less-developed regions.
The individual plants and the ancillary infrastructure fall under Annex II of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU), requiring the competent authorities to determine whether an EIA is required. According to the promoter, all plants and ancillary infrastructure were screened-out for EIA. The EIB will review the EIA screening process during appraisal. Impacts on the environment from PV plants are likely to stem from noise, dust and increased traffic during the construction phase and to visual and land use impacts during operation. During the project appraisal, the EIB will assess compliance with the applicable EU Directives, in particular concerning cumulative impacts and potential impacts on nature conservation sites, as well as the promoter's capacity and capability to implement the project to comply with the applicable EU Directives.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private entity and the PV plants will likely be operating without exclusive or special rights within the meaning of the EU Utilities Directive 2004/17/EC and subsequent 2014/25/EU, hence private sector procurement procedures are expected to apply. However, if during project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the promoter will have to apply those rules.
