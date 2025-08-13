DOBRUN & SADOVA SOLAR

The individual plants and the ancillary infrastructure fall under Annex II of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU), requiring the competent authorities to determine whether an EIA is required. According to the promoter, all plants and ancillary infrastructure were screened-out for EIA. The EIB will review the EIA screening process during appraisal. Impacts on the environment from PV plants are likely to stem from noise, dust and increased traffic during the construction phase and to visual and land use impacts during operation. During the project appraisal, the EIB will assess compliance with the applicable EU Directives, in particular concerning cumulative impacts and potential impacts on nature conservation sites, as well as the promoter's capacity and capability to implement the project to comply with the applicable EU Directives.