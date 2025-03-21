SABADELL LOAN SMES & MIDCAPS VI

The operation will help address the working capital, liquidity needs, and investment constrains of SMEs and Midcaps in Spain during a period of economic uncertainty. The challenges faced include elevated interest rates, core inflation, subdued domestic consumption, energy security issues and the ongoing war in Ukraine. At least 30% of the facility will be dedicated to projects aimed at promoting Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability in Spain.





The economic impacts are widespread, as value-chains have been disrupted and consumer demand has slowed down. SMEs and Midcaps are facing financial stress and bankruptcies and without addressing their short-term liquidity and investment needs, the adverse economic effects could be long-lasting. The project will promote adaptation to the adverse impacts of climate change, enhancing environmental features (water efficiency), while creating new permanent jobs in the infrastructure operation and at farm level.





The project is therefore eligible under Article 309 point (a) projects for developing less developed regions and point (c) common interest.