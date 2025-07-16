SNAM RENEWABLE GAS INVESTMENTS

The investments will help decarbonise by directly connecting biomethane producers to the existing natural gas network in Italy. The Investment Programme contributes to the integration of low-carbon gas and thus reduces carbon externalities. The Project contributes to maintaining or increasing security of supply by diversifying energy sources. Security of supply can be considered as a public good. The investment is in line with the REPowerEU plan, which has set an ambitious target for biomethane production at 35 billion cubic meters (bcm) per year by 2030.

The investment will allow the Promoter to decarbonise the gas network and contribute to a circular economy. The financing of the Investment will contribute to the Bank's lending priority policy on "Enabling Infrastructure" and it contributes to climate action and environmental sustainability objectives.

The programme will lead to 239 km of new pipelines for renewable biomethane and a total of around 12,000 GWh/year of low carbon energy being transported. The economic benefits and broader social benefits are rated "excellent". The recovery of such investments is met via the regulated return of the transmission system operator. The Promoter is experienced and capable to ensure very good governance of implementation and operations.

The EIB lowers the associated cost of funding by offering a loan tenor and disbursement period beyond those usually proposed by other financiers. Support of the Project for such a relatively long tenor sends a strong signal to the market confirming the long term soundness of the Borrower's business plan.