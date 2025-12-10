Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
TECHEU AMAG ALUMINIUM RDI

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
75.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Österreich : 75.000.000 €
Industrie : 75.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
19/12/2025 : 75.000.000 €
Datenblätter
TECHEU AMAG ALUMINIUM RDI
Veröffentlichungsdatum
1 September 2025
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 19/12/2025
20240905
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
TECHEU AMAG ALUMINIUM RDI
AMAG AUSTRIA METALL AG
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 75 million
EUR 168 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project will finance the promoter's research and development (R&D) activities and related direct investments, including digitalisation measures in Austria over the period 2025 - 2028.

The aim is to support the promoter's long-term competitiveness by creating innovative rolled and cast aluminium products that meet customer requirements and key industry trends, while also increasing the productivity of their manufacturing processes. If successful, the outcome of the R&D activities will bring positive environmental and climate impacts, such as fossil fuels substitutes and increased circularity.

Additionality and Impact

The Project is in line with the InvestEU objectives of "research, development and innovation (RDI)" and "digital technologies and services", it also fully contributes to the EIB's core strategic priority "Digitalisation and Technological Innovation" (TechEU) and supports the Bank's Public Policy Goal 'Innovation, Digital and Human Capital - Research, Innovation and Digital'. The Project primarily concerns private sector RDI of a mid-cap company mainly active in aluminium rolling and casting.


The Project is aligned with the objectives of the European Critical Raw Materials Act (CRMA) and will contribute to increase the EU's resilience to meet the demand for Aluminium used in Strategic Net-Zero Technologies.


The Project addresses the market failure for RDI, arising from (i) limited access or higher cost of financing as a result of factors such as information asymmetries, uncertainty linked to R&D activities. In addition, it addresses market failures such as (ii) environmental externalities from emissions, pollution and consumption of primary resources. The Project is important to sustain the Promoter's long-term competitiveness. The Project generates positive externalities such as (i) lower emissions deriving from innovative products and processes with a lower environmental footprint, higher resource efficiency or higher energy efficiency from lightweight transport; and (ii) knowledge creation and sharing thanks to the co-development with customers and the collaboration with scientific partners. Finally, the Project supports innovation in the strategic EU metals industry, which is critical to achieve the EU's decarbonisation strategy and transition towards sustainable transport.


The EIB's contribution to the Project is underpinned by a combination of advantageous terms, a meaningful loan amount as well as a signalling effect in terms of confidence in the business model, thereby facilitating the Project's financing and full implementation. The Project would not have been carried out to the same extent by the EIB without the InvestEU support.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The R&D activities will be carried out in existing R&D and manufacturing facilities without changing their authorised scope. Therefore, they are not expected to require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) or screening decisions under the directive 2014/52/EU amending directive 2011/92/EU. The digitalisation measures also do not require an EIA or a screening decision.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and does not have the status of a contracting authority. It is thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
10 Dezember 2025
19 Dezember 2025
Weitere Unterlagen
23/12/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TECHEU AMAG ALUMINIUM RDI
Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TECHEU AMAG ALUMINIUM RDI
Datum der Veröffentlichung
23 Dec 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
244016300
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20240905
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Österreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
Weitere Veröffentlichungen