TECHEU AMAG ALUMINIUM RDI

Referenz: 20240905

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 1 September 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

AMAG AUSTRIA METALL AG

The project will finance the promoter's research and development (R&D) activities, R&Drelated direct investments as well as digitalisation measures over the period 2025 - 2028.

Ziele

The aim is to support the promoter's long-term competitiveness by creating innovative rolled and cast aluminium products that meet customer requirements and key industry trends, while also increasing the productivity of their manufacturing processes. If successful, the outcome of the R&D activities will bring positive environmental and climate impacts, such as fossil fuels substitutes and increased circularity.

Sektor(en)

Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 75 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 168 million

Umweltaspekte

The R&D activities will be carried out in existing R&D and manufacturing facilities without changing their authorised scope. Therefore, they are not expected to require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) or screening decisions under the directive 2014/52/EU amending directive 2011/92/EU. The digitalisation measures also do not require an EIA or a screening decision.

Auftragsvergabe

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and does not have the status of a contracting authority. It is thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung - 13/05/2025