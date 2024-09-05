TECHEU AMAG ALUMINIUM RDI

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 1 September 2025
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutAMAG AUSTRIA METALL AG
Ort
Beschreibung
The project will finance the promoter's research and development (R&D) activities, R&Drelated direct investments as well as digitalisation measures over the period 2025 - 2028.
Ziele
The aim is to support the promoter's long-term competitiveness by creating innovative rolled and cast aluminium products that meet customer requirements and key industry trends, while also increasing the productivity of their manufacturing processes. If successful, the outcome of the R&D activities will bring positive environmental and climate impacts, such as fossil fuels substitutes and increased circularity.
Sektor(en)
- Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 75 million
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 168 million
Umweltaspekte
The R&D activities will be carried out in existing R&D and manufacturing facilities without changing their authorised scope. Therefore, they are not expected to require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) or screening decisions under the directive 2014/52/EU amending directive 2011/92/EU. The digitalisation measures also do not require an EIA or a screening decision.
Auftragsvergabe
The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and does not have the status of a contracting authority. It is thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.
Projektstatus
In Prüfung - 13/05/2025
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).