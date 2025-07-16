Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
A1 MOTORWAY EU COHESION CO-FINANCING

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
500.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Rumänien : 500.000.000 €
Verkehr : 500.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
8/10/2025 : 500.000.000 €
Link zum projekt
Datenblätter
A1 MOTORWAY EU COHESION CO-FINANCING
Übersicht
A1 MOTORWAY EU COHESION CO-FINANCING
18/07/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - A1 MOTORWAY EU COHESION CO-FINANCING - Raport Privind Impactul Asupra Mediului
18/07/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - A1 MOTORWAY EU COHESION CO-FINANCING - Studiu de Evaluare a Impactului Asupra Corpurilor de Apă Pentru Proiectul
18/07/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - A1 MOTORWAY EU COHESION CO-FINANCING - Studiu de Evaluare Adecvată
18/07/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - A1 MOTORWAY EU COHESION CO-FINANCING

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
27 März 2025
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 08/10/2025
20240824
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
A1 MOTORWAY EU COHESION CO-FINANCING
ROMANIA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 1000 million
EUR 5481 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns the construction of a 122.1 km section of the new greenfield A1 Motorway between the cities of Sibiu and Pitesti in less developed regions of central Romania. This motorway is part of the core Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T).

The project will improve traffic flow efficiency and road safety on the core TEN-T road corridor and is expected to generate economic benefits from time savings, vehicle operating cost reductions and safety improvements.

Additionality and Impact

The project concerns the construction of a 122.1 km section of the new greenfield A1 Motorway between the cities of Sibiu and Pitesti in less developed regions of central Romania. The project is addressing the development of the TEN-T core network in the less developed regions of Centru (RO12), Sud-Vest Oltenia (RO41) and Sud-Muntenia (RO31). The project will enhance road accessibility, connectivity, and safety while improving traffic flow and living conditions. The project is expected to generate economic benefits from time savings, with other benefits arising from reductions in vehicle operating costs, positive impacts on climate and the environment, and improvements in safety.The project benefitted from JASPERS support at project preparation and from PASU (Project Advisory Support Unit) technical assistance to the Managing Authority. In addition to the project advisory support, the Bank's more favourable conditions of the EIB loan (in particular a longer maturity and lower interest than available on the market) have a significant impact on the operation. The EIB loan will partially finance the State contribution to the project, alongside EU grant funds amounting to around EUR 1.9bn. 



Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project falls under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU and is therefore subject to EIA procedure. Environmental decisions for all the project sections have already been issued between 2018 and 2024 . As part of the EIA procedure launched in June 2017, the project was also subject to an AA study, as required by Art. 6(3) of the Habitats Directive. The project alignment crosses or is in the vicinity of 11 Natura 2000 sites. Particular attention during the appraisal will be on foreseen measures for mitigating any potential negative impact on Natura 2000 specific conservation objectives.

The EIB will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
16 Juli 2025
8 Oktober 2025
A1 MOTORWAY EU COHESION CO-FINANCING
A1 MOTORWAY EU COHESION CO-FINANCING

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - A1 MOTORWAY EU COHESION CO-FINANCING - Raport Privind Impactul Asupra Mediului
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Jun 2025
Sprache
Rumänisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
244694471
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20240824
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Rumänien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - A1 MOTORWAY EU COHESION CO-FINANCING - Studiu de Evaluare a Impactului Asupra Corpurilor de Apă Pentru Proiectul
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Jun 2025
Sprache
Rumänisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
243940813
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20240824
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Rumänien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - A1 MOTORWAY EU COHESION CO-FINANCING - Studiu de Evaluare Adecvată
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Jun 2025
Sprache
Rumänisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
244696875
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20240824
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Rumänien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - A1 MOTORWAY EU COHESION CO-FINANCING
Datum der Veröffentlichung
18 Jul 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
245062399
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20240824
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Rumänien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
A1 MOTORWAY EU COHESION CO-FINANCING
A1 MOTORWAY EU COHESION CO-FINANCING

