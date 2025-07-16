A1 MOTORWAY EU COHESION CO-FINANCING

Referenz: 20240824

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 27 März 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

ROMANIA

The project concerns the construction of a 122.1 km section of the new greenfield A1 Motorway between the cities of Sibiu and Pitesti in less developed regions of central Romania. This motorway is part of the core Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T).

Ziele

The project will improve traffic flow efficiency and road safety on the core TEN-T road corridor and is expected to generate economic benefits from time savings, vehicle operating cost reductions and safety improvements.

Sektor(en)

Verkehr - Verkehr und Lagerei

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 1000 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 5481 million

Umweltaspekte

The project falls under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU and is therefore subject to EIA procedure. Environmental decisions for all the project sections have already been issued between 2018 and 2024 . As part of the EIA procedure launched in June 2017, the project was also subject to an AA study, as required by Art. 6(3) of the Habitats Directive. The project alignment crosses or is in the vicinity of 11 Natura 2000 sites. Particular attention during the appraisal will be on foreseen measures for mitigating any potential negative impact on Natura 2000 specific conservation objectives.

Auftragsvergabe

The EIB will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Projektstatus

Genehmigt - 16/07/2025