TECHEU - ROLLING STOCK RDI AND INVESTMENTS

Übersicht
The project concerns a selection of the promoter's planned investments in research, development, and innovation (RDI) focused on sustainable rail transport products and platforms. It also includes investment for the modernisation and digitalisation of production processes, as well as the expansion of the promoter's manufacturing capacity. The project will be implemented in Poland over the period between 2025 and 2027.
The project aims to sustain the promoter's growth and competitiveness by supporting the development of innovative modular products and platforms with new features and improved environmental performance. Additionally, it focuses on deploying modern machinery and equipment to boost digitalisation, operational efficiency, product quality as well as to expand the promoter's installed capacity to cope with its growth plans.
The project is in line with the InvestEU objective of Research, Development and Innovation. It supports the development of innovative, sustainable rail technologies intended to reduce carbon emissions in transport and improve the competitiveness of the European industry.
The Project's activities conform with the Bank's IDHC (Innovation, Digital, and Human Capital) public policy goal, supporting the EU policy priorities under Horizon Europe Strategic Plan 2025-27 and Europe's Rail Joint Undertaking. Moreover, the Project contributes to the EIB core strategic priorities in Climate Action, Digitalisation and Technological Innovation (TechEU).
In addition, the Project contributes to the EIB Economic and Social Cohesion transversal policy objective. Furthermore, the investments are expected to contribute to the mitigation of climate change in line with the Bank's Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (CA&ES) transversal policy objective.
The initiatives endorsed by the Project are designed to strengthen the Promoter's market position, enhance sustainability, and facilitate the achievement of sales and profitability objectives. Accordingly, the Project constitutes a key component of the Promoter's strategic growth plan and is expected to deliver socio-economic benefits by generating positive environmental and knowledge externalities, as well as by supporting the growth and competitiveness of European industry.
The EIB's loan offers a significant and well-structured contribution to Pesa's investment programme, featuring a sculptured amortisation profile and flexible drawdown aligned with the project's lifecycle. The EIB involvement will send a strong signalling effect to the commercial banks that EIB is standing by to support the PESA's development. EIB would not be able to provide such type of financing, or not at the same quantum, without the support of InvestEU.
Part of the project concerns constructions that might fall under the Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU in relation to urban development. The environmental details will be verified during the project appraisal.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the promoter to apply those rules.
