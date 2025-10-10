TECHEU - ROLLING STOCK RDI AND INVESTMENTS

The project is in line with the InvestEU objective of Research, Development and Innovation. It supports the development of innovative, sustainable rail technologies intended to reduce carbon emissions in transport and improve the competitiveness of the European industry.





The Project's activities conform with the Bank's IDHC (Innovation, Digital, and Human Capital) public policy goal, supporting the EU policy priorities under Horizon Europe Strategic Plan 2025-27 and Europe's Rail Joint Undertaking. Moreover, the Project contributes to the EIB core strategic priorities in Climate Action, Digitalisation and Technological Innovation (TechEU).





In addition, the Project contributes to the EIB Economic and Social Cohesion transversal policy objective. Furthermore, the investments are expected to contribute to the mitigation of climate change in line with the Bank's Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (CA&ES) transversal policy objective.





The initiatives endorsed by the Project are designed to strengthen the Promoter's market position, enhance sustainability, and facilitate the achievement of sales and profitability objectives. Accordingly, the Project constitutes a key component of the Promoter's strategic growth plan and is expected to deliver socio-economic benefits by generating positive environmental and knowledge externalities, as well as by supporting the growth and competitiveness of European industry.





The EIB's loan offers a significant and well-structured contribution to Pesa's investment programme, featuring a sculptured amortisation profile and flexible drawdown aligned with the project's lifecycle. The EIB involvement will send a strong signalling effect to the commercial banks that EIB is standing by to support the PESA's development. EIB would not be able to provide such type of financing, or not at the same quantum, without the support of InvestEU.