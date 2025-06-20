Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
ESTONIAN RAILWAY INFRASTRUCTURE

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
45.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Estland : 45.000.000 €
Verkehr : 45.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
29/07/2025 : 45.000.000 €
Veröffentlichungsdatum
16 April 2025
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 29/07/2025
20240665
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
ESTONIAN RAILWAY INFRASTRUCTURE
EESTI RAUDTEE AS
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 45 million
EUR 127 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project will finance the renewal and upgrade of railway infrastructure in Estonia. In details, it consists of three components: - electrification (new and upgrade) of Tallinn-Muuga section; - renewal of railway infrastructure, track and buildings; - the development of a Wagon Management System. The scope will be confirmed during the appraisal.

The aim is to increase the quality of rail services in the country and promote rail travel. Consequently, it should enhance sustainable transport, in line with EU objectives. Being located in a convergence region and facilitating mobility, the project also promotes regional development.

Additionality and Impact

The Project is located in a Cohesion region and part of the project forms part of the North Sea - Baltic Core TEN-T corridor and helps to fulfil EU public policy goals such as the Regional Policy of the European Union (EU) as well as the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) policy. The Project supports the shift of passengers and freight traffic to rail and addresses market failures by minimising a number of transport externalities, such as the harm to humans in terms of accidents and loss of life, or environmental externalities like noise, pollution and CO2 emissions. It will bring benefits to passengers and ensure sustainable transportation of freight.


The EIB financing will provide the Borrower with flexible conditions and will accelerate the full financing and implementation of the Project, providing co-financing with the EU and national grants.


Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

According to Promoter information, none of the components of this projects require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) in accordance with the Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. This will be verified during appraisal. All else equal, the project is expected to have a positive environmental impact by helping the railways to maintain modal share in the market segments that are most appropriately met by rail. The project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate mitigation, pollution prevention due to electrification and thus replacing diesel traction with electric one.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
20 Juni 2025
29 Juli 2025
Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ESTONIAN RAILWAY INFRASTRUCTURE
Datum der Veröffentlichung
1 Jul 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
244397517
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20240665
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Estland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
