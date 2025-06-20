ESTONIAN RAILWAY INFRASTRUCTURE

The Project is located in a Cohesion region and part of the project forms part of the North Sea - Baltic Core TEN-T corridor and helps to fulfil EU public policy goals such as the Regional Policy of the European Union (EU) as well as the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) policy. The Project supports the shift of passengers and freight traffic to rail and addresses market failures by minimising a number of transport externalities, such as the harm to humans in terms of accidents and loss of life, or environmental externalities like noise, pollution and CO2 emissions. It will bring benefits to passengers and ensure sustainable transportation of freight.





The EIB financing will provide the Borrower with flexible conditions and will accelerate the full financing and implementation of the Project, providing co-financing with the EU and national grants.



