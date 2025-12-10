PUNE METRO NORTH AND SOUTH EXTENSION

The project involves the extension of Corridor 1 of the Pune Metro Rail Project (2016-0327) towards the North and South. The North extension is elevated (4.5 km, 4 stations from PCMC to Nigdi), while the South extension is underground (5.9 km, 5 stations from Swargate to Katraj). The extensions will significantly expand the network beyond the central business district, improving connectivity to rapidly growing urban zones.





The project supports a modal shift from private vehicles to public transport, contributing to reduced traffic-related externalities (noise and air pollution, greenhouse gas emissions, road accidents and congestion) and improved accessibility to employment, education, and essential services - particularly for women and vulnerable groups - thus contributing to a more liveable, inclusive, and sustainable metropolitan area.





By providing climate resilient urban infrastructure in India, the project constitutes a flagship Global Gateway project, furthers EU's strategic and commercial interests, and is expected to advance several Sustainable Development Goals.





The project benefits from EIB's advantageous long-term funding, as well as the raising of social and environmental standards and technical advice.