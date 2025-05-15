SUPPORT RURAL LIVELIHOODS UGANDA-LOAN FOR MSMES

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen
The credit facility is provided to Stanbic Bank Uganda for on-lending to eligible micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) as well as mid-caps. The facility will focus on the following thematic areas: i) sustainable agriculture and food security ii) women economic empowerment iii) climate action and environmental sustainability on a best effort basis.
With 90% of Uganda's private sector made up of MSMEs, which account for 80% of the manufactured output and 75% of the gross domestic product (GDP), the operation seeks to support this major segment of the economy by providing sub-loans targeted at female micro-clients and agricultural or climate-related SME projects. The operation is part of a joint collaboration with the Gates Foundation under its Woman Economic Empowerment work in East Africa aiming to increase access to finance for female micro-entrepreneurs at reasonable interest rates and lower collateral requirements. Additionally, it contributes to the recently approved "Women for Stronger Communities and Growth" initiative, endorsed by the EIB Management Committee.
The EIB will provide a EUR 100m loan to Stanbic Bank Uganda ("SBUL"), for on-lending to eligible micro, small and medium-sized enterprises ("MSMEs").
The operation is part of a joint collaboration with the Gates Foundation under their Woman Economic Empowerment work in East Africa, and innovative facility fostering women economic empowerment through financial inclusion.
The operation addresses the issues of providing adequate access to finance for MSMEs, a particularly vulnerable segment of Uganda's economy that is active mainly in the agricultural sector and employs 70% of the adult population. SBUL will provide EUR 20m to women borrowers and EUR 80m to eligible projects in the agricultural sector, a priority sector for the EU and Uganda.
Aligned with EU cooperation- and partnership priorities, the operation contributes to the EU`s priority value chains: coffee, cocoa and horticulture and aligns with the on-going priorities towards the "Promotion of sustainable and inclusive Growth and Jobs" and towards the promotion of a "Green and Climate Transition".
The operation will contribute to achieving a number of Sustainable Development Goals.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).
Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen
Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.
Medienanfragen
Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.
Beschwerdeverfahren
Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.
„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption
Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.