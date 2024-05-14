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AMADIX (IEU TI)

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
15.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Spanien : 15.000.000 €
Gesundheit : 15.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
19/07/2024 : 15.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
11/02/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - AMADIX (IEU TI)
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: Amadix erhält 15 Mio. Euro von der EIB für die Entwicklung innovativer Tests zur Frühdiagnose von Krebs
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU THEMATIC INNOVATION (INVESTEU VD) PL

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
15 April 2024
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 19/07/2024
20230666
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
AMADIX (IEU TI)
ADVANCED MARKER DISCOVERY SL
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 15 million
EUR 45 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project will support a leading molecular diagnostics company focused on developing innovative diagnostic tests for early cancer detection.

The aim is to finance research and development (R&D) investments to further advance the promoter's product pipeline and bring the products to the medical market.

Additionality and Impact

The project focuses on the development and commercialisation of breakthrough innovation in cancer diagnosis to improve the survival and quality of life of patients, by a European SME. Therefore, the project is aligned with the Strategic Plan for Horizon Europe 2021-2024 addressing the policy considerations for the Health cluster 1, whilst also contributing to Europe's Beating Cancer Plan for early detection. It also contributes to the InvestEU objective of research, development and innovation through direct, equity-type financing under the EIB's Venture Debt instrument.

 

The financing of this project addresses the failure in financial markets for RDI, arising from limited access to commensurate financing as a result of factors such as information asymmetries and misalignment of incentives. The Company collaborates with academic centres thereby amplifying knowledge externalities. By supporting the promoter, the EIB enables the generation of European scientific knowledge and acumen whilst preserving highly skilled employment opportunities.

 

The project will support the research, development, and manufacture of Amadix' pipeline to enable commercialisation of diagnostic tests to detect colorectal, pancreatic and lung cancer in blood, addressing a high unmet medical need.

 

EIB's financing is expected to crowd-in other capital investors, providing a significant cash runway that will enable the Company to complete key studies for their lead assets. The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project mainly concerns investments in R&D that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details will be verified during the appraisal.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement. However, the promoter's procurement procedures are expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank's services will verify details during the project due diligence.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
14 Mai 2024
19 Juli 2024
Weitere Unterlagen
11/02/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - AMADIX (IEU TI)
Projekte zum thema
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU THEMATIC INNOVATION (INVESTEU VD) PL
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: Amadix erhält 15 Mio. Euro von der EIB für die Entwicklung innovativer Tests zur Frühdiagnose von Krebs

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - AMADIX (IEU TI)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Feb 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
189511361
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20230666
Sektor(en)
Gesundheit
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
11/02/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - AMADIX (IEU TI)
Andere Links
Übersicht
AMADIX (IEU TI)
Datenblätter
AMADIX (IEU TI)
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: Amadix erhält 15 Mio. Euro von der EIB für die Entwicklung innovativer Tests zur Frühdiagnose von Krebs
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU THEMATIC INNOVATION (INVESTEU VD) PL

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: Amadix erhält 15 Mio. Euro von der EIB für die Entwicklung innovativer Tests zur Frühdiagnose von Krebs
Andere Links
Related public register
11/02/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - AMADIX (IEU TI)
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU THEMATIC INNOVATION (INVESTEU VD) PL

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