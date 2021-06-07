IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION PHASE 4

The Project will interconnect independent island systems that rely on polluting oil-based generation capacity, delivering significant economic benefits through local and general impacts by tackling multiple market failures. The Project also supports regional development and cohesion. The net benefits translate into an excellent economic profitability and broader social benefits. The Project is consistent with national and EU climate and energy goals. The financing of this Project also contributes to the Bank's lending priority objectives on Climate Action, Environmental Sustainability, and Economic and Social Cohesion. The good governance framework underpins overall very good quality and results of the Project.

The proposed operation meets the required funding needs of the promoter, by providing an amortising loan with a long tenor and an adequate pre-amortisation period, together with a sizeable financing volume. The EIB loan is expected to further improve the promoter's maturity profile as well as the diversification of its funding sources.