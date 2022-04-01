IBERDROLA GREEN HYDROGEN

The project entails the development and implementation of a large scale hydrogen generation plant (20 MW) based on electrolysis, fully powered by on-site renewable energy, via a dedicated transmission line to a 100 MW solar PV plant and the support of a 5 MW/20 MWh battery system.

The project will produce electricity from a low carbon source (solar PV) and displace fossil fuel-based hydrogen by "green" hydrogen, thus addressing the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution. Furthermore, the project will make a contribution to the scale-up of the electrolyser's supply chain. It is also testing the use and benefits of energy storage via batteries.

The project supports the EU and national targets on renewable electricity and hydrogen generation, and thus 2030 decarbonisation and climate targets. The project also contributes to the goals of the EU Hydrogen Strategy (0.3% of capacity target for 2024), to the capacity target of the national Hydrogen Roadmap (by 0.5%) and to the sustainable development of an EU Less Developed region (also classified as EIB Priority Cohesion region). It is fully in line with the high priority areas of EIB's Energy Lending Policy. It contributes 100% to the EIB's Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability priorities.





The Bank's financial contribution is considered valuable to the client, as the EIB's offering is more favourable than market alternatives under various dimensions (e.g. longer tenor, availability and grace periods, convertible or revisable rates). EIB financing has also catalysed additional funding from the Spanish National Promotional Bank (ICO).



