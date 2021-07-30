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BUNIEL WIND FARM

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
55.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Spanien : 55.000.000 €
Energie : 55.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
23/02/2023 : 55.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
22/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BUNIEL WIND FARM - Estudio de avifauna - Abril 2021 - Parque Eólico Buniel
Related public register
22/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BUNIEL WIND FARM - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Parque Eólico Buniel
Related public register
22/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BUNIEL WIND FARM - Estudio de avifauna - Agosto 2019 - Parque Eólico Buniel
Related public register
22/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BUNIEL WIND FARM - Estudio de avifauna - Línea de transmisión
Related public register
22/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ESTIMACIÓN INCIDENCIA EN BIENES INTEGRANTES PATRIMONIO ARQUEOLÓGICO Y ETNOLÓGICO - Parque Eólico Buniel
Related public register
22/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ANEXO 5 - MODELIZACIÓN DE SOMBRAS INTERMITENTES - Parque Eólico Buniel
Related public register
21/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ANEXO 3 - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO PAISAJÍSTICO - Parque Eólico Buniel
Related public register
22/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BUNIEL WIND FARM - Estudio anual sobre la actividad de murciélagos en el Parque Eólico Buniel
Related public register
22/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AL PATRIMONIO CULTURAL: ARQUEOLÓGICO, ETNOLÓGICO E HISTÓRICO - Línea de transmisión
Related public register
22/09/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BUNIEL WIND FARM
Related public register
22/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ANEXO 6 -PLAN DE VIGILANCIA AMBIENTAL - Parque Eólico Buniel
Related public register
22/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ANEXO 1. ESTUDIO DE QUIRÓPTEROS - Línea de transmisión
Related public register
22/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BUNIEL WIND FARM - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Línea de transmisión
Related public register
22/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BUNIEL WIND FARM - VALORACIÓN Y EVALUACIÓN AMBIENTAL DEL MODIFICADO AL PROYECTO DEL PARQUE EÓLICO BUNIEL
Related public register
22/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ESTUDIO SOBRE EFECTOS ACUMULATIVOS Y SINÉRGICOS - Parque Eólico Buniel
Related public register
22/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ANEXO 4 - MODELIZACIÓN ACÚSTICA - Parque Eólico Buniel
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB unterzeichnet grünes Darlehen über 55 Millionen Euro mit Iberdrola und Caja Rural de Soria für Windpark in Kastilien und León

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
30 Juli 2021
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 23/02/2023
20210147
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
BUNIEL WIND FARM
RENOVABLES DE BUNIEL SL
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 55 million
EUR 101 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Financing of the Buniel Wind farm (100 MW), located in the Spanish province of Burgos (Castile-León).

The aim is to contribute to the European Renewable Energy (RE) target for 2030 of 32% in final energy consumption that has been established in the Renewable Energy Directive recast or RED II (2018/200/EU). The European Commission has recently proposed as part of its REPowerEU plan to increase such target to a level of 45%. It will further support the Spanish RE target for 2030 of 42% (final energy consumption) as set out in its Integrated National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP). In addition, the project is located in cohesion regions. The financing of this project is in line with the Bank's priority energy lending related to renewable energy and climate action.

Additionality and Impact

The project increases renewable energy generation capacity in Spain and contributes to national and EU 2030 climate objectives. The financing of this project also contributes to Bank's lending priority objectives on Energy (Renewable Energy) as well as on climate action (transversal), and partially on economic and social cohesion (transversal).The project produces electricity from low carbon sources (onshore wind), addressing the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution (compared to fossil-fuel generation). As the schemes are expected to rely on revenues from the market (the wholesale market and/or unsubsidized commercial Power Purchase Agreements), in a sector characterised by incomplete markets (limited forward/hedging, lack of scarcity and locational pricing), the project improves market efficiency and competition. The project is located in EIB Cohesion Priority regions.

The project Quality and Results is rated Very Good. The project has an excellent economic return and the current electricity market prices are not fully reflecting the value of electricity. Besides, the promoter has a recognised in-house design and project management capacity with a significant track record of international energy projects.

The Bank's financial contribution is considered very good and valuable to the client, as the EIB's offering is more favourable than market alternatives under various dimensions (e.g. longer tenor, availability and grace periods, convertible or revisable rates). The promoter deems financing with an "EIB Green Loan" label as a stamp of quality on its investments and environment-related procedures and consistent with its green finance framework.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

This operation will benefit the environment by supporting RE projects that help mitigate climate change. The project, which has already obtained the required environmental permits, falls under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2014/52/EU amending 2011/92/EU), where it is up to the competent authorities to determine that an EIA is required.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Weitere Unterlagen
22/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BUNIEL WIND FARM - Estudio de avifauna - Abril 2021 - Parque Eólico Buniel
22/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BUNIEL WIND FARM - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Parque Eólico Buniel
22/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BUNIEL WIND FARM - Estudio de avifauna - Agosto 2019 - Parque Eólico Buniel
22/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BUNIEL WIND FARM - Estudio de avifauna - Línea de transmisión
22/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ESTIMACIÓN INCIDENCIA EN BIENES INTEGRANTES PATRIMONIO ARQUEOLÓGICO Y ETNOLÓGICO - Parque Eólico Buniel
22/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ANEXO 5 - MODELIZACIÓN DE SOMBRAS INTERMITENTES - Parque Eólico Buniel
21/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ANEXO 3 - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO PAISAJÍSTICO - Parque Eólico Buniel
22/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BUNIEL WIND FARM - Estudio anual sobre la actividad de murciélagos en el Parque Eólico Buniel
22/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AL PATRIMONIO CULTURAL: ARQUEOLÓGICO, ETNOLÓGICO E HISTÓRICO - Línea de transmisión
22/09/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BUNIEL WIND FARM
22/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ANEXO 6 -PLAN DE VIGILANCIA AMBIENTAL - Parque Eólico Buniel
22/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ANEXO 1. ESTUDIO DE QUIRÓPTEROS - Línea de transmisión
22/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BUNIEL WIND FARM - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Línea de transmisión
22/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BUNIEL WIND FARM - VALORACIÓN Y EVALUACIÓN AMBIENTAL DEL MODIFICADO AL PROYECTO DEL PARQUE EÓLICO BUNIEL
22/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ESTUDIO SOBRE EFECTOS ACUMULATIVOS Y SINÉRGICOS - Parque Eólico Buniel
22/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ANEXO 4 - MODELIZACIÓN ACÚSTICA - Parque Eólico Buniel
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB unterzeichnet grünes Darlehen über 55 Millionen Euro mit Iberdrola und Caja Rural de Soria für Windpark in Kastilien und León

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BUNIEL WIND FARM - Estudio de avifauna - Abril 2021 - Parque Eólico Buniel
Datum der Veröffentlichung
22 Sep 2022
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
142716403
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210147
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BUNIEL WIND FARM - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Parque Eólico Buniel
Datum der Veröffentlichung
22 Sep 2022
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
142715526
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210147
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BUNIEL WIND FARM - Estudio de avifauna - Agosto 2019 - Parque Eólico Buniel
Datum der Veröffentlichung
22 Sep 2022
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
142716401
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210147
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BUNIEL WIND FARM - Estudio de avifauna - Línea de transmisión
Datum der Veröffentlichung
22 Sep 2022
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
142871619
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210147
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ESTIMACIÓN INCIDENCIA EN BIENES INTEGRANTES PATRIMONIO ARQUEOLÓGICO Y ETNOLÓGICO - Parque Eólico Buniel
Datum der Veröffentlichung
22 Sep 2022
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
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142716906
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210147
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ANEXO 5 - MODELIZACIÓN DE SOMBRAS INTERMITENTES - Parque Eólico Buniel
Datum der Veröffentlichung
22 Sep 2022
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
142717706
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210147
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ANEXO 3 - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO PAISAJÍSTICO - Parque Eólico Buniel
Datum der Veröffentlichung
21 Sep 2022
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
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142710192
Thema
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20210147
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
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Öffentlich zugänglich
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or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BUNIEL WIND FARM - Estudio anual sobre la actividad de murciélagos en el Parque Eólico Buniel
Datum der Veröffentlichung
22 Sep 2022
Sprache
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Bereich
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142716907
Thema
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Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210147
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
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Öffentlich zugänglich
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or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AL PATRIMONIO CULTURAL: ARQUEOLÓGICO, ETNOLÓGICO E HISTÓRICO - Línea de transmisión
Datum der Veröffentlichung
22 Sep 2022
Sprache
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Bereich
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142883680
Thema
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Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210147
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
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Öffentlich zugänglich
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or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BUNIEL WIND FARM
Datum der Veröffentlichung
22 Sep 2022
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
157628733
Thema
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Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20210147
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
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Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ANEXO 6 -PLAN DE VIGILANCIA AMBIENTAL - Parque Eólico Buniel
Datum der Veröffentlichung
22 Sep 2022
Sprache
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Bereich
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142716909
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20210147
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
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Öffentlich zugänglich
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or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ANEXO 1. ESTUDIO DE QUIRÓPTEROS - Línea de transmisión
Datum der Veröffentlichung
22 Sep 2022
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or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BUNIEL WIND FARM - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Línea de transmisión
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22 Sep 2022
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Regionen
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Öffentlich zugänglich
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or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BUNIEL WIND FARM - VALORACIÓN Y EVALUACIÓN AMBIENTAL DEL MODIFICADO AL PROYECTO DEL PARQUE EÓLICO BUNIEL
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22 Sep 2022
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Sektor(en)
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Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ESTUDIO SOBRE EFECTOS ACUMULATIVOS Y SINÉRGICOS - Parque Eólico Buniel
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142710191
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Sektor(en)
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Öffentlich zugänglich
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or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ANEXO 4 - MODELIZACIÓN ACÚSTICA - Parque Eólico Buniel
Datum der Veröffentlichung
22 Sep 2022
Sprache
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Bereich
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142713011
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Projektnummer
20210147
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
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Öffentlich zugänglich
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or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
22/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BUNIEL WIND FARM - Estudio de avifauna - Abril 2021 - Parque Eólico Buniel
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22/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BUNIEL WIND FARM - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Parque Eólico Buniel
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22/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BUNIEL WIND FARM - Estudio de avifauna - Agosto 2019 - Parque Eólico Buniel
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22/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BUNIEL WIND FARM - Estudio de avifauna - Línea de transmisión
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22/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ESTIMACIÓN INCIDENCIA EN BIENES INTEGRANTES PATRIMONIO ARQUEOLÓGICO Y ETNOLÓGICO - Parque Eólico Buniel
Related public register
22/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ANEXO 5 - MODELIZACIÓN DE SOMBRAS INTERMITENTES - Parque Eólico Buniel
Related public register
21/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ANEXO 3 - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO PAISAJÍSTICO - Parque Eólico Buniel
Related public register
22/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BUNIEL WIND FARM - Estudio anual sobre la actividad de murciélagos en el Parque Eólico Buniel
Related public register
22/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AL PATRIMONIO CULTURAL: ARQUEOLÓGICO, ETNOLÓGICO E HISTÓRICO - Línea de transmisión
Related public register
22/09/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BUNIEL WIND FARM
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22/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ANEXO 6 -PLAN DE VIGILANCIA AMBIENTAL - Parque Eólico Buniel
Related public register
22/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ANEXO 1. ESTUDIO DE QUIRÓPTEROS - Línea de transmisión
Related public register
22/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BUNIEL WIND FARM - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Línea de transmisión
Related public register
22/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BUNIEL WIND FARM - VALORACIÓN Y EVALUACIÓN AMBIENTAL DEL MODIFICADO AL PROYECTO DEL PARQUE EÓLICO BUNIEL
Related public register
22/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ESTUDIO SOBRE EFECTOS ACUMULATIVOS Y SINÉRGICOS - Parque Eólico Buniel
Related public register
22/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ANEXO 4 - MODELIZACIÓN ACÚSTICA - Parque Eólico Buniel
Andere Links
Übersicht
BUNIEL WIND FARM
Datenblätter
BUNIEL WIND FARM
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB unterzeichnet grünes Darlehen über 55 Millionen Euro mit Iberdrola und Caja Rural de Soria für Windpark in Kastilien und León

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB unterzeichnet grünes Darlehen über 55 Millionen Euro mit Iberdrola und Caja Rural de Soria für Windpark in Kastilien und León
Andere Links
Related public register
22/09/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BUNIEL WIND FARM - Estudio de avifauna - Abril 2021 - Parque Eólico Buniel
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