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UCI BUILDING RENOVATION MBIL

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
50.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Spanien : 50.000.000 €
Stadtentwicklung : 50.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
6/05/2021 : 50.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
13/05/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - UCI BUILDING RENOVATION MBIL
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien und Portugal: EIB und UCI finanzieren Sanierung des Wohnparks, um CO2-Ausstoß um bis zu 10 269 Tonnen pro Jahr zu verringern
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB und Europäische Kommission unterstützen UCI mit 2,6 Millionen Euro, um 46,5 Millionen Euro für energieeffizientes Wohnen zu mobilisieren
Story zum Projekt
„Fließendes Wasser – das wäre schön“
Story zum Projekt
Energieeffizienz in jedem Stein
Übergeordnetes Projekt
SPAIN CLIMATE ACTION MBIL PROGRAMME

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
19 April 2021
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 06/05/2021
20210137
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
UCI BUILDING RENOVATION MBIL
UNION DE CREDITOS INMOBILIARIOS SA ESTABLECIMIENTO FINANCIERO DE CREDITO
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 50 million
not applicable
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Multi-beneficiary intermediated loan (MBIL) to UCI for the financing of building renovation undertaken by individuals and homeowner associations in Spain and Portugal.

The debt financing made available to private owners domiciled in Spain or Portugal will be used, among others, to finance the energy efficiency renovation of existing residential properties and the construction of new nearly zero-energy buildings (NZEB), as well as small/medium-scale energy efficiency projects carried out in existing residential properties.

Additionality and Impact

The project seeks to improve the building renovation rate by alleviating access to finance constraints faced by homeowner associations and individuals undertaking energy efficiency investments in existing residential buildings. The project will primarily finance deep renovations implemented by homeowners associations in Spain and to a lesser extent in Portugal. The project will bring positive externalities through reduced carbon emission, greater energy efficiency and improved energy security. The project is fully aligned with the EU Renovation Wave Strategy, and Spain and Portugal's 2021-2030 National Energy Climate Plans and Long Term Renovation Strategies. The project supports the climate action objectives of the Bank.
The financial intermediary is specialized in real estate investments and is one of the most active players in green financing in the Spanish market. It has demonstrated good capacities in the monitoring and reporting of EIB loans. By supporting a labour intensive activity as building rehabilitation, the project will stimulate job creation and foster economic growth after the Covid-19 crisis.
Through the acquisition of a highly-rated tranche in the securitisation, the EIB will lower the cost of funding and help mobilise other financers, increasing the appetite to the financing of building renovations implemented by homeowner associations. Following technical discussions with the financial intermediary, the project has aligned its scope to the draft EU Taxonomy and the Energy Efficient Mortgage Initiative framework.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Weitere Unterlagen
13/05/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - UCI BUILDING RENOVATION MBIL
Projekte zum thema
Übergeordnetes Projekt
SPAIN CLIMATE ACTION MBIL PROGRAMME
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien und Portugal: EIB und UCI finanzieren Sanierung des Wohnparks, um CO2-Ausstoß um bis zu 10 269 Tonnen pro Jahr zu verringern
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB und Europäische Kommission unterstützen UCI mit 2,6 Millionen Euro, um 46,5 Millionen Euro für energieeffizientes Wohnen zu mobilisieren

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - UCI BUILDING RENOVATION MBIL
Datum der Veröffentlichung
13 May 2021
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
140022042
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20210137
Sektor(en)
Stadtentwicklung
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Portugal
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
13/05/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - UCI BUILDING RENOVATION MBIL
Andere Links
Übersicht
UCI BUILDING RENOVATION MBIL
Datenblätter
UCI BUILDING RENOVATION MBIL
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien und Portugal: EIB und UCI finanzieren Sanierung des Wohnparks, um CO2-Ausstoß um bis zu 10 269 Tonnen pro Jahr zu verringern
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB und Europäische Kommission unterstützen UCI mit 2,6 Millionen Euro, um 46,5 Millionen Euro für energieeffizientes Wohnen zu mobilisieren
Story zum Projekt
„Fließendes Wasser – das wäre schön“
Story zum Projekt
Energieeffizienz in jedem Stein
Übergeordnetes Projekt
SPAIN CLIMATE ACTION MBIL PROGRAMME

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien und Portugal: EIB und UCI finanzieren Sanierung des Wohnparks, um CO2-Ausstoß um bis zu 10 269 Tonnen pro Jahr zu verringern
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB und Europäische Kommission unterstützen UCI mit 2,6 Millionen Euro, um 46,5 Millionen Euro für energieeffizientes Wohnen zu mobilisieren
Story zum Projekt
„Fließendes Wasser – das wäre schön“
Story zum Projekt
Energieeffizienz in jedem Stein
Andere Links
Related public register
13/05/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - UCI BUILDING RENOVATION MBIL
Übergeordnetes Projekt
SPAIN CLIMATE ACTION MBIL PROGRAMME

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

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