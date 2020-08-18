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FLORIMOND DESPREZ CLIMATE RESILIENT SEEDS

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
40.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Niederlande : 1.600.000 €
Deutschland : 3.200.000 €
Frankreich : 16.800.000 €
Belgien : 17.200.000 €
Landwirtschaft, Fischerei, Forstwirtschaft : 40.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
4/03/2022 : 1.200.000 €
4/03/2022 : 1.600.000 €
4/03/2022 : 3.200.000 €
4/03/2022 : 16.800.000 €
4/03/2022 : 17.200.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
11/06/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - FLORIMOND DESPREZ CLIMATE RESILIENT SEEDS
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: EIB und Gemeindeverband Lens-Liévin unterzeichnen Finanzierungsvertrag
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: EIB und Florimond Desprez unterzeichnen Darlehen von 40 Millionen Euro zur Erforschung neuer klimaresistenter Pflanzensorten
Übergeordnetes Projekt
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN II

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
10 Juni 2022
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 04/03/2022
20200818
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
FLORIMOND DESPREZ CLIMATE RESILIENT SEEDS
FLORIMOND DESPREZ VEUVE & FILS SAS
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 40 million
EUR 103 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Financing of research, development and innovation (RDI) activities related to the creation, development, registration and commercialisation of new field crop seed varieties continuously adapted to changing agroclimatic conditions.

EIB financing would accelerate the RDI efforts conducted by the Promoter, aiming at providing substantial externalities in the areas of environmental protection (reduced environmental footprint of agricultural activities), food security and climate resilience in agricultural land management.

Additionality and Impact

The project concerns the financing of RDI activities of Group Florimond Desprez (GFD) in Europe, related to the creation, development, registration and commercialization of new field crop seed varieties. It will (i) support the promoter's long-term competitiveness in the seed sector through RDI investments and (ii) increase farmers' competitiveness and resilience to climate change through the creation of high performance new crop varieties.

 

EIB financing would accelerate the RDI efforts conducted by the Promoter, aiming at providing substantial externalities in the areas of environmental protection (reduced environmental footprint of agricultural activities), food security and climate resilience in agricultural land management. As such, the RDI programme would be entirely dedicated to Climate Action adaptation.

In addition, the project contributes significantly to the economic development of EU cohesion regions through direct and indirect employment in research.

 

Finally, optimal financing for a RDI-intensive firm, such as GFD, is a key for their success and sustainability. The Bank's tailor-made product would provide the company with a longer maturity than the ones available on the market, at attractive terms and aligned with the economic lifetime of the project, as well as help diversify its borrowing base. In addition, EIB financing is expected to have a positive signalling effect facilitating further funding provided by commercial banks supporting this project.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project concerns RDI activities within the Promoter's research centers in the EU, predominantly in Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands. The project's compliance with all applicable national and EU environmental legislation has been verified during the appraisal. Environmental studies or appropriate assessments will be carried out as applicable and mitigating and/or compensation measures applied as necessary.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Weitere Unterlagen
11/06/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - FLORIMOND DESPREZ CLIMATE RESILIENT SEEDS
Projekte zum thema
Übergeordnetes Projekt
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN II
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: EIB und Gemeindeverband Lens-Liévin unterzeichnen Finanzierungsvertrag
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: EIB und Florimond Desprez unterzeichnen Darlehen von 40 Millionen Euro zur Erforschung neuer klimaresistenter Pflanzensorten

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - FLORIMOND DESPREZ CLIMATE RESILIENT SEEDS
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Jun 2022
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
149235073
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20200818
Sektor(en)
Landwirtschaft, Fischerei, Forstwirtschaft
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Belgien
Frankreich
Deutschland
Niederlande
EU-Länder
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
11/06/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - FLORIMOND DESPREZ CLIMATE RESILIENT SEEDS
Andere Links
Übersicht
FLORIMOND DESPREZ CLIMATE RESILIENT SEEDS
Datenblätter
FLORIMOND DESPREZ CLIMATE RESILIENT SEEDS
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: EIB und Gemeindeverband Lens-Liévin unterzeichnen Finanzierungsvertrag
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: EIB und Florimond Desprez unterzeichnen Darlehen von 40 Millionen Euro zur Erforschung neuer klimaresistenter Pflanzensorten
Übergeordnetes Projekt
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN II

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: EIB und Gemeindeverband Lens-Liévin unterzeichnen Finanzierungsvertrag
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: EIB und Florimond Desprez unterzeichnen Darlehen von 40 Millionen Euro zur Erforschung neuer klimaresistenter Pflanzensorten
Andere Links
Related public register
11/06/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - FLORIMOND DESPREZ CLIMATE RESILIENT SEEDS
Übergeordnetes Projekt
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN II

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