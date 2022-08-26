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CANAL SEINE NORD

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
800.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Frankreich : 800.000.000 €
Verkehr : 800.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
20/12/2022 : 800.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
10/11/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d’impact – Objet et présentation de la démarche
Related public register
09/11/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Dérogation à la protection des espèces et des habitats d'espèces protégées
Related public register
11/11/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d’impact – Présentation générale du projet - A1
Related public register
11/11/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Evaluation des effets propres aux infrastructures de transport
Related public register
11/11/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Evaluation des effets du projet sur la santé et le cadre de vie et mesures envisagées
Related public register
11/11/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Incidences sur les autres canaux existants
Related public register
09/11/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Analyse de l’état initial de l’environnement
Related public register
09/11/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - programme intégré de compensation
Related public register
11/11/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Programme intégré de compensation
Related public register
23/11/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CANAL SEINE NORD
Related public register
11/11/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Présentation générale du projet - A2
Related public register
11/11/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Lexique - Glossaire
Related public register
11/11/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Evaluation des effets cumulés du projet avec d’autres projets connus
Related public register
11/11/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Défrichement
Related public register
11/11/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Objectifs de qualité des eaux du CSNE
Related public register
09/11/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Atlas Cartographique
Related public register
11/11/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Objectifs de qualité des eaux du CSNE
Related public register
09/11/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Atlas - Eaux et milieux aquatiques
Related public register
11/11/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Evaluation des effets temporaires spécifiques à la phase chantier et mesures proposées
Related public register
11/11/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Méthodologie et difficultés rencontrées
Related public register
11/11/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Résumé non-technique
Related public register
11/11/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Esquisse des principales solutions de substitution examinées et raisons du choix du projet
Related public register
11/11/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Evaluation des effets permanents du projet et mesures proposées
Related public register
11/11/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Synthèse des mesures d’évitement, de réduction et de compensation - coûts associés
Related public register
11/11/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Compatibilité du projet avec l’affectation des sols, les plans, schémas et programme
Related public register
11/11/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Eaux et milieux aquatiques
Related public register
11/11/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CANAL SEINE NORD - Rapport - Inventaire, suivi écologique et caractérisation des boisements
Related public register
10/11/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Incidences Natura 2000
Related public register
11/11/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Evaluation des effets sur le réseau Natura 2000
Related public register
09/11/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Atlas - Dérogation à la protection des espèces et des habitats d’espèces protégées
Related public register
11/11/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Moyens de surveillance et d’entretien du CSNE
Related public register
11/11/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Description technique du projet
Related public register
11/11/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Présentation générale de l’étude d’impact
Related public register
11/11/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Appréciation des impacts du programme

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
26 August 2022
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 20/12/2022
20200759
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
CANAL SEINE NORD
SOCIETE DU CANAL SEINE-NORD EUROPE
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 800 million
EUR 6651 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project, Seine Nord Europe Canal Project, consists of the construction of a new 107 km long class Vb inland waterway connection between Compiègne and Aubencheul-au-Bac. The project is the central link in the larger Seine-Scheldt cross-border project connecting the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) core waterways in the Seine and Scheldt basins and several core and comprehensive inland ports in the region.

The Seine Nord Europe Canal Project is the central link in the larger cross-border Seine- Scheldt project which was identified as an EU priority project (nr30) in 2004 (Decision 884/2004/EC). In the current TEN-T framework, the Seine - Scheldt project is a pre-identified project on the North Sea - Mediterranean Core Network Corridor. The project consists of investments addressing a missing link in the TEN-T Core inland waterway network in France. The project contributes to the EU policy objective to decarbonise transport by creating the conditions for a significant modal shift of long-distance freight traffic to energy-efficient transport modes. The project will be implemented in the Région Hauts-de-France, which is defined as a "Transition Region." Consequently, the project is expected to be eligible under Article 309 point a) "projects for developing less-developed regions" and under Article 309 point c) "projects of common interest" of the Treaty on the Functioning of the EU.

Additionality and Impact

In this part of the European transport network a large scale inland waterway connection is missing and the share of inland waterway transport is significantly below its logistic potential. The project will allow the use of significantly larger inland waterway vessels with lower operating costs. This will improve the competitive position and increases the use of inland waterway transport which has relatively lower environmental costs for society in terms of greenhouse gas emissions, noise, congestion and accidents. The project will also increase the energy efficiency of inland waterway transport and reduce fuel use per unit transported. The project hence reduces the overall environmental costs of transport but also the costs for the users. The cost reduction will increase the competitiveness of industries in the region. This will support regional economic development and related employment, both in the region where the project is located and in the regions connected by the project.


The Bank's financial contribution is to bring large, flexible and cost effective financing to the SCSNE for very long maturities, allowing it to smooth out as much as possible the impact of public investments supported under the project. EIB lending is also providing a security in terms of financing and that EIB resources are taken into account when assessing liquidity.


Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU, the Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC (as amended), Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC, as well as biodiversity assessment requirements, climate change adaptation issues, mitigation/compensation measures and environmental and social monitoring plans, will be verified during appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2014/25/EU where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
10/11/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d’impact – Objet et présentation de la démarche
09/11/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Dérogation à la protection des espèces et des habitats d'espèces protégées
11/11/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d’impact – Présentation générale du projet - A1
11/11/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Evaluation des effets propres aux infrastructures de transport
11/11/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Evaluation des effets du projet sur la santé et le cadre de vie et mesures envisagées
11/11/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Incidences sur les autres canaux existants
09/11/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Analyse de l’état initial de l’environnement
09/11/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - programme intégré de compensation
11/11/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Programme intégré de compensation
23/11/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CANAL SEINE NORD
11/11/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Présentation générale du projet - A2
11/11/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Lexique - Glossaire
11/11/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Evaluation des effets cumulés du projet avec d’autres projets connus
11/11/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Défrichement
11/11/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Objectifs de qualité des eaux du CSNE
09/11/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Atlas Cartographique
11/11/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Objectifs de qualité des eaux du CSNE
09/11/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Atlas - Eaux et milieux aquatiques
11/11/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Evaluation des effets temporaires spécifiques à la phase chantier et mesures proposées
11/11/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Méthodologie et difficultés rencontrées
11/11/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Résumé non-technique
11/11/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Esquisse des principales solutions de substitution examinées et raisons du choix du projet
11/11/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Evaluation des effets permanents du projet et mesures proposées
11/11/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Synthèse des mesures d’évitement, de réduction et de compensation - coûts associés
11/11/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Compatibilité du projet avec l’affectation des sols, les plans, schémas et programme
11/11/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Eaux et milieux aquatiques
11/11/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CANAL SEINE NORD - Rapport - Inventaire, suivi écologique et caractérisation des boisements
10/11/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Incidences Natura 2000
11/11/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Evaluation des effets sur le réseau Natura 2000
09/11/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Atlas - Dérogation à la protection des espèces et des habitats d’espèces protégées
11/11/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Moyens de surveillance et d’entretien du CSNE
11/11/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Description technique du projet
11/11/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Présentation générale de l’étude d’impact
11/11/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Appréciation des impacts du programme

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d’impact – Objet et présentation de la démarche
Datum der Veröffentlichung
10 Nov 2022
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
163056229
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200759
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Dérogation à la protection des espèces et des habitats d'espèces protégées
Datum der Veröffentlichung
9 Nov 2022
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
163054208
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200759
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d’impact – Présentation générale du projet - A1
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Nov 2022
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
163054322
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200759
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Evaluation des effets propres aux infrastructures de transport
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Nov 2022
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
163050352
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200759
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Evaluation des effets du projet sur la santé et le cadre de vie et mesures envisagées
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Nov 2022
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
163054821
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200759
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Incidences sur les autres canaux existants
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Nov 2022
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
163054326
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200759
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Analyse de l’état initial de l’environnement
Datum der Veröffentlichung
9 Nov 2022
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
163055021
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200759
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - programme intégré de compensation
Datum der Veröffentlichung
9 Nov 2022
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
163054517
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200759
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Programme intégré de compensation
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Nov 2022
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
163054617
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200759
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CANAL SEINE NORD
Datum der Veröffentlichung
23 Nov 2022
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
156132383
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20200759
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Présentation générale du projet - A2
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Nov 2022
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
163050350
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200759
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Lexique - Glossaire
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Nov 2022
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
163054615
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200759
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Evaluation des effets cumulés du projet avec d’autres projets connus
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Nov 2022
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
163055608
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200759
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Défrichement
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Nov 2022
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
163052691
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200759
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Objectifs de qualité des eaux du CSNE
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Nov 2022
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
163052594
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200759
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Atlas Cartographique
Datum der Veröffentlichung
9 Nov 2022
Sprache
Französisch
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