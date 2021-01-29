KOZANI 230MW PV

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Energie - Energieversorgung
The project comprises the development, construction and operation of three solar photovoltaic (PV) plants with a total installed capacity of ca 230MWp, in Kozani, West Macedonia prefecture, Greece.
The project will promote the security of supply in a cohesion region, through renewable energy resources, contributing towards combatting climate change and its impacts. The development of solar energy supports EU and national targets for renewable energy generation and contributes to the Bank's renewable energy, energy efficiency, as well as climate action objectives (climate change mitigation). The PV plants will be installed at the Lignite Center of Western Macedonia, in the Prefecture of Kozani, Greece.
Financing this project supports Greek and European efforts for the promotion of electricity generation from renewable energy
sources and a just transition. It is fully aligned with EIB policies related to renewable energy and climate change mitigation. The project is one of the largest
PV projects developed in Greece, located in the Lignite Center of Western
Macedonia, and has secured one of the
lowest feed-in-premium tariffs encountered in Greece. Therefore, electricity consumers and the environment are expected to benefit, as are workers in the just transition region that will be able to benefit from new employment opportunities. The project will thus help address multiple market failures and improve social and economic cohesion in Western Macedonia and Greece.
The Bank is contributing to the fulfilment of the above public policy goals, the implementation of the specific project and the strategy of the promoter by providing a long-term debt facility at optimal terms under a limited recourse Project Finance structure. This financing structure / method is for the first time implemented by the promoter and a successful outcome with the assistance of the Bank, its co-lenders and their advisors will strengthen the capacity of the company to manage complex projects and financing methods, diversifying thus its funding sources for implementing its overall ambitious strategic plan.
All the project components (PV plants, ancillary facilities) fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EC, and have been screened-in by the competent authorities. The environmental impact assessments (EIA) have been completed and the relevant environmental permits have been issued. The environmental procedure followed for the project and the compliance with the relevant EU Directives, specifically Habitats and Birds Directives (92/43/EEC and 2009/147/EC respectively), will be reviewed during the appraisal.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
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