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KOZANI 230MW PV

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
33.015.050 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Griechenland : 33.015.050 €
Energie : 33.015.050 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
4/12/2023 : 2.054.636 €
4/12/2023 : 2.424.414 €
21/12/2022 : 28.536.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
24/02/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KOZANI 230MW PV - Σύνδεσμος μελετών περιβαλλοντικών επιπτώσεων
Related public register
11/02/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KOZANI 230MW PV - Link to Environmental Impact Studies
Related public register
01/04/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - KOZANI 230MW PV
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - KOZANI 230MW PV
Related public register
29/04/2026 - Umweltverträglichkeitsprüfungen - KOZANI 230MW PV - EIS -Iliaka Parka Ditikis Makedonias 1
Related public register
29/04/2026 - Umweltverträglichkeitsprüfungen - KOZANI 230MW PV - EIS- Iliaka Parka Ditikis Makedonias 2
Related public register
29/04/2026 - Umweltverträglichkeitsprüfungen - KOZANI 230MW PV - EIS- Iliako Velos 1
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Griechenland: InvestEU - EIB fördert Solarparks von PPC Renewables mit Gesamtleistung von 230 Megawatt Peak – für mehr erneuerbaren Strom und gerechten Übergang in der griechischen Region Westmakedonien

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
29 Januar 2021
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 21/12/2022
20200644
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
KOZANI 230MW PV
PPC RENEWABLES SA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 33 million
EUR 143 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project comprises the development, construction and operation of three solar photovoltaic (PV) plants with a total installed capacity of ca 230MWp, in Kozani, West Macedonia prefecture, Greece.

The project will promote the security of supply in a cohesion region, through renewable energy resources, contributing towards combatting climate change and its impacts. The development of solar energy supports EU and national targets for renewable energy generation and contributes to the Bank's renewable energy, energy efficiency, as well as climate action objectives (climate change mitigation). The PV plants will be installed at the Lignite Center of Western Macedonia, in the Prefecture of Kozani, Greece.

Additionality and Impact

Financing this project supports Greek and European efforts for the promotion of electricity generation from renewable energy sources and a just transition. It is fully aligned with EIB policies related to renewable energy and climate change mitigation. The project is one of the largest PV projects developed in Greece, located in the Lignite Center of Western Macedonia, and has secured one of the lowest feed-in-premium tariffs encountered in Greece. Therefore, electricity consumers and the environment are expected to benefit, as are workers in the just transition region that will be able to benefit from new employment opportunities. The project will thus help address multiple market failures and improve social and economic cohesion in Western Macedonia and Greece.
The Bank is contributing to the fulfilment of the above public policy goals, the implementation of the specific project and the strategy of the promoter by providing a long-term debt facility at optimal terms under a limited recourse Project Finance structure. This financing structure / method is for the first time implemented by the promoter and a successful outcome with the assistance of the Bank, its co-lenders and their advisors will strengthen the capacity of the company to manage complex projects and financing methods, diversifying thus its funding sources for implementing its overall ambitious strategic plan.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

All the project components (PV plants, ancillary facilities) fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EC, and have been screened-in by the competent authorities. The environmental impact assessments (EIA) have been completed and the relevant environmental permits have been issued. The environmental procedure followed for the project and the compliance with the relevant EU Directives, specifically Habitats and Birds Directives (92/43/EEC and 2009/147/EC respectively), will be reviewed during the appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
24/02/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KOZANI 230MW PV - Σύνδεσμος μελετών περιβαλλοντικών επιπτώσεων
11/02/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KOZANI 230MW PV - Link to Environmental Impact Studies
01/04/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - KOZANI 230MW PV
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - KOZANI 230MW PV
29/04/2026 - Umweltverträglichkeitsprüfungen - KOZANI 230MW PV - EIS -Iliaka Parka Ditikis Makedonias 1
29/04/2026 - Umweltverträglichkeitsprüfungen - KOZANI 230MW PV - EIS- Iliaka Parka Ditikis Makedonias 2
29/04/2026 - Umweltverträglichkeitsprüfungen - KOZANI 230MW PV - EIS- Iliako Velos 1
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Griechenland: InvestEU - EIB fördert Solarparks von PPC Renewables mit Gesamtleistung von 230 Megawatt Peak – für mehr erneuerbaren Strom und gerechten Übergang in der griechischen Region Westmakedonien

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KOZANI 230MW PV - Σύνδεσμος μελετών περιβαλλοντικών επιπτώσεων
Datum der Veröffentlichung
24 Feb 2021
Sprache
Griechisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
138934443
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200644
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Griechenland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KOZANI 230MW PV - Link to Environmental Impact Studies
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Feb 2021
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
138594936
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200644
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Griechenland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - KOZANI 230MW PV
Datum der Veröffentlichung
1 Apr 2021
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
133986828
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20200644
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Griechenland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - KOZANI 230MW PV
Datum der Veröffentlichung
17 Dec 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
233428009
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20200644
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Griechenland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umweltverträglichkeitsprüfungen - KOZANI 230MW PV - EIS -Iliaka Parka Ditikis Makedonias 1
Datum der Veröffentlichung
29 Apr 2026
Sprache
Griechisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
262195632
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umweltverträglichkeitsprüfungen
Projektnummer
20200644
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Griechenland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umweltverträglichkeitsprüfungen - KOZANI 230MW PV - EIS- Iliaka Parka Ditikis Makedonias 2
Datum der Veröffentlichung
29 Apr 2026
Sprache
Griechisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
262147429
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umweltverträglichkeitsprüfungen
Projektnummer
20200644
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Griechenland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umweltverträglichkeitsprüfungen - KOZANI 230MW PV - EIS- Iliako Velos 1
Datum der Veröffentlichung
29 Apr 2026
Sprache
Griechisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
263523955
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umweltverträglichkeitsprüfungen
Projektnummer
20200644
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Griechenland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
24/02/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KOZANI 230MW PV - Σύνδεσμος μελετών περιβαλλοντικών επιπτώσεων
Related public register
11/02/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KOZANI 230MW PV - Link to Environmental Impact Studies
Related public register
01/04/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - KOZANI 230MW PV
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - KOZANI 230MW PV
Related public register
29/04/2026 - Umweltverträglichkeitsprüfungen - KOZANI 230MW PV - EIS -Iliaka Parka Ditikis Makedonias 1
Related public register
29/04/2026 - Umweltverträglichkeitsprüfungen - KOZANI 230MW PV - EIS- Iliaka Parka Ditikis Makedonias 2
Related public register
29/04/2026 - Umweltverträglichkeitsprüfungen - KOZANI 230MW PV - EIS- Iliako Velos 1
Andere Links
Übersicht
KOZANI 230MW PV
Datenblätter
KOZANI 230MW PV
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Griechenland: InvestEU - EIB fördert Solarparks von PPC Renewables mit Gesamtleistung von 230 Megawatt Peak – für mehr erneuerbaren Strom und gerechten Übergang in der griechischen Region Westmakedonien

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Griechenland: InvestEU - EIB fördert Solarparks von PPC Renewables mit Gesamtleistung von 230 Megawatt Peak – für mehr erneuerbaren Strom und gerechten Übergang in der griechischen Region Westmakedonien
Andere Links
Related public register
24/02/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KOZANI 230MW PV - Σύνδεσμος μελετών περιβαλλοντικών επιπτώσεων
Related public register
11/02/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KOZANI 230MW PV - Link to Environmental Impact Studies
Related public register
01/04/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - KOZANI 230MW PV
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - KOZANI 230MW PV
Related public register
29/04/2026 - Umweltverträglichkeitsprüfungen - KOZANI 230MW PV - EIS -Iliaka Parka Ditikis Makedonias 1
Related public register
29/04/2026 - Umweltverträglichkeitsprüfungen - KOZANI 230MW PV - EIS- Iliaka Parka Ditikis Makedonias 2
Related public register
29/04/2026 - Umweltverträglichkeitsprüfungen - KOZANI 230MW PV - EIS- Iliako Velos 1

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