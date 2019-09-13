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ECLECTICIQ (EGFF)

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
15.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Niederlande : 15.000.000 €
Dienstleistungen : 15.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
30/08/2021 : 7.500.000 €
30/08/2021 : 7.500.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
11/10/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - ECLECTICIQ (EGFF)
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ECLECTICIQ (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Niederlande: EclecticIQ erhält EU-Finanzierung von 15 Millionen Euro für Entwicklung seiner Cybersicherheitsplattform der nächsten Generation
Story zum Projekt
Viren der anderen Art

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
6 September 2021
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 30/08/2021
20200319
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
ECLECTICIQ (EGFF)
ECLECTICIQ BV
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 15 million
EUR 31 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Founded in 2014, EIQ is a cybersecurity company that has developed a Threat Intelligence Platform. This software provides intelligence on cyber threats, enabling users (cybersecurity analysts of each organisation) to analyse threats and to adopt a proactive approach to cyber defence customised to each organisation.

EclecticIQ is an innovative growth stage company, which plans to scale up its activity by reaching new clients and continuously improving its technology and solutions. Therefore, the EIB financing will mainly support the company in its research and development (R&D) investments as well as in its commercial expansion.

Additionality and Impact

The project supports the policy objective of innovation and digitalisation, as the project supports the development, deployment and market creation of new innovative technologies in the field of Cybersecurity. The global cost of cybercrime is estimated to be close to1 percent of global GDP, according to Center for Strategic and International Studies. By enabling public and private organisations to proactively monitor, prevent or remediate cyber-threats, the project contributes to protecting public goods, as well as addressing market information gaps between information users and cybercriminals, the latter using increasingly sophisticated techniques to steal sensitive data, spread fake news and adversely affect information security and trust.
The promoter is an innovative Cyber Threat Intelligence scale-up offering intelligence content as well as a technology platform. It has well-developed technology capabilities, highly qualified R&D, and an organisational structure in support of its ambitious growth strategy. The project will help the promoter strengthen its contribution to improving the overall level of cybersecurity in the EU, in line with the EU Cybersecurity Act, and beyond.
Shortage of mid-to-long-term financing typically hampers growth prospects of start-ups in this sector, reflecting their low revenue early risk profile. By addressing a market gap in available financing options, EIB financing allows the company to finance its investment plan and accelerate the deployment of its growth strategy.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project activities do not fall under Annexes I or II of the EU Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. The project will be carried out in existing facilities, already authorised, that will not change their scope due to the project. As such, the project activities are not subject to a mandatory environmental impact assessment (EIA).

The Promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, and is thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement. Under these conditions, the procurement procedures followed by the Promoter are suitable for the project.

Weitere Unterlagen
11/10/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - ECLECTICIQ (EGFF)
30/12/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ECLECTICIQ (EGFF)
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Niederlande: EclecticIQ erhält EU-Finanzierung von 15 Millionen Euro für Entwicklung seiner Cybersicherheitsplattform der nächsten Generation

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - ECLECTICIQ (EGFF)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Oct 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
236760106
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten
Projektnummer
20200319
Sektor(en)
Dienstleistungen
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Niederlande
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ECLECTICIQ (EGFF)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
30 Dec 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
130614730
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20200319
Sektor(en)
Dienstleistungen
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Niederlande
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
scoreboard - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Datum der Veröffentlichung
13 Sep 2019
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
122912044
Thema
EFSI Gesetzliche Bestimmung
Art des Dokuments
Bewertungsmatrix
Projektnummer
20180667
Letzte Aktualisierung
19 Aug 2020
Sektor(en)
Dienstleistungen
Länder
Bulgarien, Kenia, Ghana, Mexiko, Philippinen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
11/10/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - ECLECTICIQ (EGFF)
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ECLECTICIQ (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Andere Links
Übersicht
ECLECTICIQ (EGFF)
Datenblätter
ECLECTICIQ (EGFF)
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Niederlande: EclecticIQ erhält EU-Finanzierung von 15 Millionen Euro für Entwicklung seiner Cybersicherheitsplattform der nächsten Generation
Story zum Projekt
Viren der anderen Art

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Niederlande: EclecticIQ erhält EU-Finanzierung von 15 Millionen Euro für Entwicklung seiner Cybersicherheitsplattform der nächsten Generation
Story zum Projekt
Viren der anderen Art
Andere Links
Related public register
11/10/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - ECLECTICIQ (EGFF)
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ECLECTICIQ (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY

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