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GN STORE NORD - HEARING AIDS RDI

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
130.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Niederlande : 5.200.000 €
Dänemark : 124.800.000 €
Industrie : 130.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
28/11/2022 : 2.200.000 €
17/12/2021 : 3.000.000 €
28/11/2022 : 52.800.000 €
17/12/2021 : 72.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
14/07/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GN STORE NORD - HEARING AIDS RDI
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - GN STORE NORD - HEARING AIDS RDI
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Dänemark: GN Store Nord erhält 75 Millionen Euro für FuE zu Hörhilfen

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
23 April 2021
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 17/12/2021
20200130
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
GN STORE NORD - HEARING AIDS RDI
GN STORE NORD A/S
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 130 million
EUR 277 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
Beschreibung
Ziele

Research, development and innovation (RDI) investments to develop new hearing and acoustic devices.

The RDI activities focus on innovative solutions in hearing and acoustic technology.

Additionality and Impact

The project concerns a corporate R&D project of innovative company GN Store Nord, a company leading innovation within hearing aid, based primarily in Denmark. The promoter is a knowledge-based technological company focusing on developing novel innovative hearing and audio devices targeting unmet needs with high socio-economic impact. The project further builds on a regional cluster of excellence in hearing aid technology based around Copenhagen. The company's R&D intensity averages 8% annually, which contributes positively towards the EU's 3% R&D intensity target. EIB's involvement will help to ensure that the important benefits of bringing novel hearing aid solutions entailed under this project come to fruition in a timely manner despite the Covid-19 crisis. The products and services developed as a result of the project will improve the possibilities of social inclusion of people suffering from hearing disabilities, while lowering risk of injury and likely postpone dementia onset, therefore the social value of the project is considered to be positive and over and above the financial return.


EIB's contribution to the project stems from the combination of a financial advantage, flexible terms of the loan, and helping to crowd-in other financiers, thereby facilitating its full financing and implementation.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The RDI activities are expected to be carried out in existing facilities that are already used for the same purposes and that are not expected to change their scope due to the project. An environmental impact assessment (EIA) is therefore not needed as per EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU. The full environmental details will however be investigated by the Bank's services during the project due diligence.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is subject to EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the Promoter to apply those rules.

Weitere Unterlagen
14/07/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GN STORE NORD - HEARING AIDS RDI
31/12/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - GN STORE NORD - HEARING AIDS RDI
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Dänemark: GN Store Nord erhält 75 Millionen Euro für FuE zu Hörhilfen

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GN STORE NORD - HEARING AIDS RDI
Datum der Veröffentlichung
14 Jul 2021
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
135860660
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20200130
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Dänemark
Niederlande
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - GN STORE NORD - HEARING AIDS RDI
Datum der Veröffentlichung
31 Dec 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
247167337
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten
Projektnummer
20200130
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Dänemark
Niederlande
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
14/07/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GN STORE NORD - HEARING AIDS RDI
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - GN STORE NORD - HEARING AIDS RDI
Andere Links
Übersicht
GN STORE NORD - HEARING AIDS RDI
Datenblätter
GN STORE NORD - HEARING AIDS RDI
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Dänemark: GN Store Nord erhält 75 Millionen Euro für FuE zu Hörhilfen

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Dänemark: GN Store Nord erhält 75 Millionen Euro für FuE zu Hörhilfen
Andere Links
Related public register
14/07/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GN STORE NORD - HEARING AIDS RDI
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - GN STORE NORD - HEARING AIDS RDI

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