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KANPUR METRO PROJECT

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
650.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Indien : 650.000.000 €
Verkehr : 650.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
29/12/2020 : 150.000.000 €
31/08/2020 : 200.000.000 €
15/12/2023 : 300.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
27/05/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KANPUR METRO PROJECT
Related public register
12/09/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KANPUR METRO PROJECT - Resettlement Policy Framework
Related public register
23/07/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - KANPUR METRO PROJECT
Related public register
07/12/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KANPUR METRO PROJECT - Social Impact Assessment
Related public register
01/07/2025 - Umsiedlungsplan - KANPUR METRO PROJECT - Resettlement Action Plan
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Indien: EIB stellt für die U-Bahn von Kanpur 650 Millionen Euro bereit – öffentlicher Nahverkehr wird grüner, sicherer und preisgünstiger

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
19 März 2020
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 31/08/2020
20190849
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
KANPUR METRO PROJECT
UTTAR PRADESH METRO RAIL CORPORATION LTD
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 650 million
EUR 1354 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns is the construction and operation of an urban metro rail transit system in Kanpur, the largest industrial city of Uttar Pradesh. EIB will finance the acquisition of rolling stock and the development of two metro rail corridors with elevated sections, totaling to 32.4 km with 31 stations (of which 19.4 km with 19 stations and 13 km with 12 underground stations).

The new metro will contribute to make Kanpur safer and more business-friendly. By facilitating access to amenities and jobs, this low carbon and climate resilient urban infrastructure will improve the conditions for private sector development, while reducing environmental impact. The project contributes to the two main objectives of the EIB External Mandate: (i) climate change mitigation, by promoting modal shift from road to rail while reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and (ii) social and economic infrastructure development, by contributing to urban development. The project is in line with the EU Country Strategy Paper for India which highlights the infrastructure gap and need to address rising greenhouse gas emissions.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

In India, metro projects do not fall within the scope of the relevant Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) legislation unless the built up area is beyond a defined threshold, in which case the project is subject to screening by the State level Competent Authority. The status of screening, if any, is to be determined during appraisal. The project has in any case been subject to an environmental and social impact assessment. The further steps in assessing and managing environmental risks are to be reviewed during appraisal. Compliance with relevant EIB Social Standards is to be reviewed.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Weitere Unterlagen
27/05/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KANPUR METRO PROJECT
12/09/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KANPUR METRO PROJECT - Resettlement Policy Framework
23/07/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - KANPUR METRO PROJECT
07/12/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KANPUR METRO PROJECT - Social Impact Assessment
01/07/2025 - Umsiedlungsplan - KANPUR METRO PROJECT - Resettlement Action Plan
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Indien: EIB stellt für die U-Bahn von Kanpur 650 Millionen Euro bereit – öffentlicher Nahverkehr wird grüner, sicherer und preisgünstiger

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KANPUR METRO PROJECT
Datum der Veröffentlichung
27 May 2020
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
130796761
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20190849
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Indien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KANPUR METRO PROJECT - Resettlement Policy Framework
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Sep 2020
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
133360870
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20190849
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Indien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - KANPUR METRO PROJECT
Datum der Veröffentlichung
23 Jul 2020
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
129455212
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20190849
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Indien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KANPUR METRO PROJECT - Social Impact Assessment
Datum der Veröffentlichung
7 Dec 2022
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
164984288
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20190849
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Indien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umsiedlungsplan - KANPUR METRO PROJECT - Resettlement Action Plan
Datum der Veröffentlichung
1 Jul 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
248305941
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umsiedlungsplan
Projektnummer
20190849
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Indien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
27/05/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KANPUR METRO PROJECT
Related public register
12/09/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KANPUR METRO PROJECT - Resettlement Policy Framework
Related public register
23/07/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - KANPUR METRO PROJECT
Related public register
07/12/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KANPUR METRO PROJECT - Social Impact Assessment
Related public register
01/07/2025 - Umsiedlungsplan - KANPUR METRO PROJECT - Resettlement Action Plan
Andere Links
Übersicht
KANPUR METRO PROJECT
Datenblätter
KANPUR METRO PROJECT
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Indien: EIB stellt für die U-Bahn von Kanpur 650 Millionen Euro bereit – öffentlicher Nahverkehr wird grüner, sicherer und preisgünstiger

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Indien: EIB stellt für die U-Bahn von Kanpur 650 Millionen Euro bereit – öffentlicher Nahverkehr wird grüner, sicherer und preisgünstiger
Andere Links
Related public register
27/05/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KANPUR METRO PROJECT
Related public register
12/09/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KANPUR METRO PROJECT - Resettlement Policy Framework
Related public register
23/07/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - KANPUR METRO PROJECT
Related public register
07/12/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KANPUR METRO PROJECT - Social Impact Assessment
Related public register
01/07/2025 - Umsiedlungsplan - KANPUR METRO PROJECT - Resettlement Action Plan

Photogallery

he project is the construction and operation of an urban metro rail transit system in Kanpur totaling to 32.4 km with 30 stations in the largest industrial city of Uttar Pradesh, India. The project includes the development of two metro rail corridors with elevated sections (altogether 19.4 km with 18 stations) and underground sections (altogether 13 km with 12 stations) as well as acquisition of rolling stock.
KANPUR METRO PROJECT
©UPMRCL
he project is the construction and operation of an urban metro rail transit system in Kanpur totaling to 32.4 km with 30 stations in the largest industrial city of Uttar Pradesh, India. The project includes the development of two metro rail corridors with elevated sections (altogether 19.4 km with 18 stations) and underground sections (altogether 13 km with 12 stations) as well as acquisition of rolling stock.
KANPUR METRO PROJECT
©UPMRCL
he project is the construction and operation of an urban metro rail transit system in Kanpur totaling to 32.4 km with 30 stations in the largest industrial city of Uttar Pradesh, India. The project includes the development of two metro rail corridors with elevated sections (altogether 19.4 km with 18 stations) and underground sections (altogether 13 km with 12 stations) as well as acquisition of rolling stock.
KANPUR METRO PROJECT
©UPMRCL

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