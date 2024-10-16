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DARS - NOVO MESTO EASTERN BYPASS

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
120.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Slowenien : 120.000.000 €
Verkehr : 120.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
10/04/2025 : 120.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
14/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - DARS - NOVO MESTO EASTERN BYPASS - DODATEK ZA PRESOJO SPREJEMLJIVOSTI VPLIVOV IZGRADNJE IZGRADNJO DRŽAVNE CESTE NOVO MESTO – PRIKLJUČEK MALINE 3. RAZVOJNA OS – JUŽNI DEL PRVI DEL: ETAPA 1 IN 2, OD PRIKLJUČKA NM – VZHOD DO PRIKLJUČKA OSREDEK NA VARO
Related public register
25/10/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - DARS - NOVO MESTO EASTERN BYPASS
Related public register
14/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - DARS - NOVO MESTO EASTERN BYPASS - POROČILO O VPLIVIH NA OKOLJE ZA IZGRADNJO DRŽAVNE CESTE NOVO MESTO – PRIKLJUČEK MALINE 3. RAZVOJNA OS – JUŽNI DEL PRVI DEL: ETAPA 1 IN 2, OD PRIKLJUČKA NM – VZHOD DO PRIKLJUČKA OSREDEK

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
25 September 2023
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 10/04/2025
20190720
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
DARS - NOVO MESTO EASTERN BYPASS
DRUZBA ZA AVTOCESTE V REPUBLIKI SLOVENIJI DD
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 120 million
EUR 240 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project will finance the construction of a 9.8 km dual carriageway expressway and eastern bypass of the city of Novo Mesto, in southern Slovenia, from the junction with the A2 motorway in the north to Poganci in the south.

The aim is to alleviate traffic congestion in the city centre, thereby improve urban mobility, road safety and air quality in Novo Mesto. It will also foster further economic development in and around Novo Mesto and the connection with Croatia.

Additionality and Impact

The contribution of the Project to EU policy is expected to be high as it will improve both urban and regional connectivity. The Project is part of the Slovenian Operational Programme of the EU Cohesion Policy, 2014- 2020 and 2021-2027 (under the priority axis no. 2.7, Infrastructure Development and Promotion of Sustainable Mobility). The Project completes the city's Eastern bypass, is part of the TEN-T comprehensive network and connects to the TEN-T core corridor Ljubljana-Zagreb.

The Project will improve territorial cohesion and intermodal connectivity, thereby contributing to modal rebalancing and congestion relief in Novo Mesto, and is well-integrated into the city's sustainable urban mobility plan. 


The Bank has an extensive experience with DARS, the Borrower and Promoter, having financed eleven projects with DARS over the last 30 years.


In terms of EIB contribution to the Project, firstly JASPERS provided technical advice for Project preparation at various levels, including the review of feasibility studies, environment impact assessment and appropriate assessment and other supporting information. Furthermore, discussions with the Bank's services during pre-appraisal resulted in an improvement of the quality of Project design and a better integration of the Project into the urban mobility strategy of Novo Mesto.


In financial terms, the EIB offering a non State-guarantee loan (as opposed to commercial lenders) may provide significant benefit to DARS.


Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project, which is well-integrated into the city's sustainable urban mobility plan, is included in the Transport Development Strategy of the Republic of Slovenia, for which a Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) has been carried out. The Ministry of the Environment and Spatial Planning issued the SEA Decision No. 35409-24/2012/74, dated 21 July 2015.

The operation is considered a public sector operation, and the works will be tendered under open procedure.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
16 Oktober 2024
10 April 2025
Weitere Unterlagen
14/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - DARS - NOVO MESTO EASTERN BYPASS - DODATEK ZA PRESOJO SPREJEMLJIVOSTI VPLIVOV IZGRADNJE IZGRADNJO DRŽAVNE CESTE NOVO MESTO – PRIKLJUČEK MALINE 3. RAZVOJNA OS – JUŽNI DEL PRVI DEL: ETAPA 1 IN 2, OD PRIKLJUČKA NM – VZHOD DO PRIKLJUČKA OSREDEK NA VARO
25/10/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - DARS - NOVO MESTO EASTERN BYPASS
14/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - DARS - NOVO MESTO EASTERN BYPASS - POROČILO O VPLIVIH NA OKOLJE ZA IZGRADNJO DRŽAVNE CESTE NOVO MESTO – PRIKLJUČEK MALINE 3. RAZVOJNA OS – JUŽNI DEL PRVI DEL: ETAPA 1 IN 2, OD PRIKLJUČKA NM – VZHOD DO PRIKLJUČKA OSREDEK

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - DARS - NOVO MESTO EASTERN BYPASS - DODATEK ZA PRESOJO SPREJEMLJIVOSTI VPLIVOV IZGRADNJE IZGRADNJO DRŽAVNE CESTE NOVO MESTO – PRIKLJUČEK MALINE 3. RAZVOJNA OS – JUŽNI DEL PRVI DEL: ETAPA 1 IN 2, OD PRIKLJUČKA NM – VZHOD DO PRIKLJUČKA OSREDEK NA VARO
Datum der Veröffentlichung
14 Sep 2024
Sprache
Slowenisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
151283741
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20190720
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Slowenien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - DARS - NOVO MESTO EASTERN BYPASS
Datum der Veröffentlichung
25 Oct 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
169046139
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20190720
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Slowenien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - DARS - NOVO MESTO EASTERN BYPASS - POROČILO O VPLIVIH NA OKOLJE ZA IZGRADNJO DRŽAVNE CESTE NOVO MESTO – PRIKLJUČEK MALINE 3. RAZVOJNA OS – JUŽNI DEL PRVI DEL: ETAPA 1 IN 2, OD PRIKLJUČKA NM – VZHOD DO PRIKLJUČKA OSREDEK
Datum der Veröffentlichung
14 Sep 2024
Sprache
Slowenisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
151281542
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20190720
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Slowenien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
14/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - DARS - NOVO MESTO EASTERN BYPASS - DODATEK ZA PRESOJO SPREJEMLJIVOSTI VPLIVOV IZGRADNJE IZGRADNJO DRŽAVNE CESTE NOVO MESTO – PRIKLJUČEK MALINE 3. RAZVOJNA OS – JUŽNI DEL PRVI DEL: ETAPA 1 IN 2, OD PRIKLJUČKA NM – VZHOD DO PRIKLJUČKA OSREDEK NA VARO
Related public register
25/10/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - DARS - NOVO MESTO EASTERN BYPASS
Related public register
14/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - DARS - NOVO MESTO EASTERN BYPASS - POROČILO O VPLIVIH NA OKOLJE ZA IZGRADNJO DRŽAVNE CESTE NOVO MESTO – PRIKLJUČEK MALINE 3. RAZVOJNA OS – JUŽNI DEL PRVI DEL: ETAPA 1 IN 2, OD PRIKLJUČKA NM – VZHOD DO PRIKLJUČKA OSREDEK
Andere Links
Übersicht
DARS - NOVO MESTO EASTERN BYPASS
Datenblätter
DARS - NOVO MESTO EASTERN BYPASS

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