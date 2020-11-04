CLEAN BUSES CLERMONT FERRAND - COVID-19 RESPONSE

The purpose of this framework loan (FL) operation is to finance the components of the short-medium term multiannual investment plan of the Syndicat Mixte des Transports of Clermont (SMTC-AC). The tentative list of schemes includes: -investments to improve the level of service of the two busiest bus lines (BRT lines) -improvements in the operation control and passenger information systems -renewal of the bus fleet with alternative fuel vehicles -deployment of the associated charging infrastructure and sustainable energy production, and -a new depot Besides the above schemes, there may be other urban transport schemes that may be put forward by the Promoter for finance under the proposed FL, in particular any COVID-19-related eligible measures. The schemes will benefit the Clermont metropolitan area (Clermont-Ferrand and the 20 surrounding municipalities) and two additional municipalities of Mur-sur-Allier and Pérignat-es-Allier. Clermont-Ferrand is the prefecture of the Puy-de-Dôme department (FR724). The project falls under the COVID-note because the Promoter's financial situation has been severely affected by the crisis. During the lockdown, the central government stepped in to support employers by offering temporary suspension of employment contracts (chômage technique), whereby the central government paid 85% of the salary for employees. As a result, the total salary mass in the lockdown period declined drastically and the main income of the Promoter, the transport levy, declined significantly. Commercial revenues are also impacted: during lockdown, ridership strongly decreased to 10-15% of pre-crisis levels and operating costs increased to implement the post-COVID-19 response. The project is even more critical to secure the future of existing sustainable urban mobility alternatives for a post-pandemic world, especially for the most vulnerable people in peripheral areas of the urban area, which need public transport.