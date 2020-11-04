CLEAN BUSES CLERMONT FERRAND - COVID-19 RESPONSE

Referenz: 20180285

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 4 November 2020

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

SYNDICAT MIXTE DES TRANSPORTS EN COMMUN DE L'AGGLOMERATION CLERMONTOISE

This framework loan will encompass the components of the short-medium term multiannual investment plan of the Syndicat Mixte des Transports of Clermont (SMTC-AC) including, tentatively, among other investments: (i) the implementation of two zero-emission "Bus Rapid Transit" ("BRT") lines as well as (ii) the energy transition of SMTC current bus fleet and the associated infrastructure.

Ziele

The purpose of this framework loan (FL) operation is to finance the components of the short-medium term multiannual investment plan of the Syndicat Mixte des Transports of Clermont (SMTC-AC). The tentative list of schemes includes: -investments to improve the level of service of the two busiest bus lines (BRT lines) -improvements in the operation control and passenger information systems -renewal of the bus fleet with alternative fuel vehicles -deployment of the associated charging infrastructure and sustainable energy production, and -a new depot Besides the above schemes, there may be other urban transport schemes that may be put forward by the Promoter for finance under the proposed FL, in particular any COVID-19-related eligible measures. The schemes will benefit the Clermont metropolitan area (Clermont-Ferrand and the 20 surrounding municipalities) and two additional municipalities of Mur-sur-Allier and Pérignat-es-Allier. Clermont-Ferrand is the prefecture of the Puy-de-Dôme department (FR724). The project falls under the COVID-note because the Promoter's financial situation has been severely affected by the crisis. During the lockdown, the central government stepped in to support employers by offering temporary suspension of employment contracts (chômage technique), whereby the central government paid 85% of the salary for employees. As a result, the total salary mass in the lockdown period declined drastically and the main income of the Promoter, the transport levy, declined significantly. Commercial revenues are also impacted: during lockdown, ridership strongly decreased to 10-15% of pre-crisis levels and operating costs increased to implement the post-COVID-19 response. The project is even more critical to secure the future of existing sustainable urban mobility alternatives for a post-pandemic world, especially for the most vulnerable people in peripheral areas of the urban area, which need public transport.

Sektor(en)

Verkehr - Verkehr und Lagerei

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 130 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 400 million

Umweltaspekte

The infrastructure works to improve the level of service of the bus lines, as well as the construction of the new depot, fall under annex II of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Compliance with the EIA directive will be checked at allocation stage for those components. Manufacturing of rolling stock and the instalment of the associated charging infrastructure inside existing depots does not fall within the scope of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Therefore, no environmental impact assessment (EIA) will be required for this type of scheme. However, the Bank's services will check at appraisal of each sub-operation if the Seveso Directive (2012/18/EU) may be applicable, depending on the type of alternative fuel and its storage. In addition, the appraisal of each sub-operation will assess the project's impacts in relation to the provisions of the Habitats and Birds Directives (92/43/EEC and 2009/147/EC respectively) and, when applicable, the project's compliance with the SEA Directive 2001/42/EC. Finally, in case of fleet renewals, the Bank's services will assess Promoters' arrangements for the scrapping of dismissed rolling stock.

Auftragsvergabe

The Bank will require that the Promoter ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, (Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Projektstatus

Unterzeichnet - 22/12/2020