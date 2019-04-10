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CORRIDOR VC CENTRE

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag (.*)
151.780.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Bosnien und Herzegowina : 151.780.000 €
Verkehr : 151.780.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
29/07/2020 : 11.780.000 €
27/02/2020 : 140.000.000 €
(*) Einschließlich 11.780.000 € Investitionszuschüsse vergeben durch WESTERN BALKANS INVESTMENT FRAMEWORK
Andere Links
Related public register
03/09/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE - Environmental and Social Action Plan
Related public register
03/09/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE - Environmental Impact Study - Section Sarajevo South-Mostar North
Related public register
03/09/2019 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE
Related public register
03/09/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE - Environmental Impact Study - preparation for planning and study documentation
Related public register
03/09/2019 - Plan für die Öffentlichkeitsbeteiligung - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE
Related public register
03/09/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE - Land Acquisition and Resettlement Framework
Related public register
05/11/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE
Related public register
06/07/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE - Land Acquisition and Resettlement Plan & Impact Assessment Result (LARPIAR)
Related public register
06/07/2021 - Plan für die Öffentlichkeitsbeteiligung - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE - Section Tarĉin - entrance to Tunnel Ivan
Related public register
13/06/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE - Land Acquisition Report - Tarcin -Tunnel Ivan
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Bosnien und Herzegowina: EU-Zuschuss von 11,8 Millionen Euro für TEN-Korridor Vc heute unterzeichnet
Story zum Projekt
Sichere Straßen in Bosnien und Herzegowina

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
10 April 2019
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 27/02/2020
20180270
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
CORRIDOR VC CENTRE
JAVNO PREDUZECE AUTOCESTE FBIH DOO
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 152 million
EUR 294 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns the construction on a new alignment of two non-contiguous sections of Corridor VC, totaling about 12 km in aggregate, between Poprikuse-Nemila and Tacin-Ivan in central BiH.

The project is part of Corridor Vc connecting the Croatian coast to Budapest through BiH and forms part of the South-Eastern axis of the extension of the TEN-T network to neighboring countries. The project is part of the South-East Europe Transport Observatory's (SEETO) Comprehensive Network. Both sections of the project are included in the Single Project Pipeline as priority projects on the Core TEN-T network extension to BiH. The project is prioritised within the Government of BiH's Transport Strategy 2016-2030. The project is expected to facilitate trade, develop tourism, promote regional and national economic growth and ultimately contribute to economic and social cohesion in the region.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

If located within the EU, the project would fall under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU and therefore be subject to an EIA procedure. As a potential candidate country to the EU, BiH has adopted the EU Directives relevant to the ESIA process, including the EIA Directive (2014/52/EU). The entire Corridor Vc has been subject to a regulatory EIA procedure in BiH (divided in four lots with the corresponding EIAs), including public consultation at scoping and assessment stages. Environmental procedures for the two project sections are covered by the EIAs of lots 2 (section Poprikuse – Nemila) and lot 3 (section Tarcin – Ivan). Environmental permit for the entire Lot 2 was first obtained in 2010 and renewed in 2014, whilst the permit for the Lot 3 was issued in 2012 and is in the process of being renewed. There are no protected areas that would be affected by the construction of the two motorway sections of the project. There is a cultural and historical heritage site in the vicinity of the project at a distance of some 200-300 m of the motorway alignment on the Tarcin – Ivan section. A Land Acquisition and Resettlement Framework, consistent with EIB policy, was developed by the Promoter and published in 2017 for the whole Corridor Vc in BiH. The procedures and outcomes for environmental and social assessment and management are to be further reviewed during appraisal.

The EIB will require the Promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules. In particular, the Bank will require that calls for international tenders be published in the EU Official Journal, as necessary. The Bank may enter into a delegation agreement with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) for all/part of the project within the context of the Procedural Framework for operations outside the EU, as foreseen in the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Garantie im Rahmen des Außenmandats
Kommentar(e)

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

The Corridor Vc motorway connection is essential for fostering economic growth in the country. The project will substantially shorten travel distances along the central part of the corridor and is thus expected to generate substantial benefits in terms of time savings, reduced accident rates, savings in vehicle operating costs and reduction of local pollution in the towns in the area. The project will also increase accessibility and promote regional as well as local economic development. The Promoter is the Motorways Public Company of the Federation of BiH (JP Autoceste) which is responsible for the construction, operation and maintenance of motorways in the Federation. It is well known to the Bank as the promoter of a number of completed and ongoing EIB financed operations in the sector.

Weitere Unterlagen
03/09/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE - Environmental and Social Action Plan
03/09/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE - Environmental Impact Study - Section Sarajevo South-Mostar North
03/09/2019 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE
03/09/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE - Environmental Impact Study - preparation for planning and study documentation
03/09/2019 - Plan für die Öffentlichkeitsbeteiligung - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE
03/09/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE - Land Acquisition and Resettlement Framework
05/11/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE
06/07/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE - Land Acquisition and Resettlement Plan & Impact Assessment Result (LARPIAR)
06/07/2021 - Plan für die Öffentlichkeitsbeteiligung - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE - Section Tarĉin - entrance to Tunnel Ivan
13/06/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE - Land Acquisition Report - Tarcin -Tunnel Ivan
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Bosnien und Herzegowina: EU-Zuschuss von 11,8 Millionen Euro für TEN-Korridor Vc heute unterzeichnet

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE - Environmental and Social Action Plan
Datum der Veröffentlichung
3 Sep 2019
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
122328963
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20180270
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Bosnien und Herzegowina
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE - Environmental Impact Study - Section Sarajevo South-Mostar North
Datum der Veröffentlichung
3 Sep 2019
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
122443529
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20180270
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Bosnien und Herzegowina
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE
Datum der Veröffentlichung
3 Sep 2019
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
122524292
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung
Projektnummer
20180270
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Bosnien und Herzegowina
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE - Environmental Impact Study - preparation for planning and study documentation
Datum der Veröffentlichung
3 Sep 2019
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
121964358
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20180270
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Bosnien und Herzegowina
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Plan für die Öffentlichkeitsbeteiligung - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE
Datum der Veröffentlichung
3 Sep 2019
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
122443530
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Plan für die Öffentlichkeitsbeteiligung
Projektnummer
20180270
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Bosnien und Herzegowina
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE - Land Acquisition and Resettlement Framework
Datum der Veröffentlichung
3 Sep 2019
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
121781947
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20180270
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Bosnien und Herzegowina
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE
Datum der Veröffentlichung
5 Nov 2019
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
93951749
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20180270
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Bosnien und Herzegowina
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE - Land Acquisition and Resettlement Plan & Impact Assessment Result (LARPIAR)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
6 Jul 2021
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
143584905
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20180270
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Bosnien und Herzegowina
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Plan für die Öffentlichkeitsbeteiligung - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE - Section Tarĉin - entrance to Tunnel Ivan
Datum der Veröffentlichung
6 Jul 2021
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
143585392
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Plan für die Öffentlichkeitsbeteiligung
Projektnummer
20180270
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Bosnien und Herzegowina
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE - Land Acquisition Report - Tarcin -Tunnel Ivan
Datum der Veröffentlichung
13 Jun 2022
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
157907323
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20180270
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Bosnien und Herzegowina
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
03/09/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE - Environmental and Social Action Plan
Related public register
03/09/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE - Environmental Impact Study - Section Sarajevo South-Mostar North
Related public register
03/09/2019 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE
Related public register
03/09/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE - Environmental Impact Study - preparation for planning and study documentation
Related public register
03/09/2019 - Plan für die Öffentlichkeitsbeteiligung - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE
Related public register
03/09/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE - Land Acquisition and Resettlement Framework
Related public register
05/11/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE
Related public register
06/07/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE - Land Acquisition and Resettlement Plan & Impact Assessment Result (LARPIAR)
Related public register
06/07/2021 - Plan für die Öffentlichkeitsbeteiligung - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE - Section Tarĉin - entrance to Tunnel Ivan
Related public register
13/06/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE - Land Acquisition Report - Tarcin -Tunnel Ivan
Andere Links
Übersicht
CORRIDOR VC CENTRE
Datenblätter
CORRIDOR VC CENTRE
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Bosnien und Herzegowina: EU-Zuschuss von 11,8 Millionen Euro für TEN-Korridor Vc heute unterzeichnet
Story zum Projekt
Sichere Straßen in Bosnien und Herzegowina

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Bosnien und Herzegowina: EU-Zuschuss von 11,8 Millionen Euro für TEN-Korridor Vc heute unterzeichnet
Story zum Projekt
Sichere Straßen in Bosnien und Herzegowina
Andere Links
Related public register
03/09/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE - Environmental and Social Action Plan
Related public register
03/09/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE - Environmental Impact Study - Section Sarajevo South-Mostar North
Related public register
03/09/2019 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE
Related public register
03/09/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE - Environmental Impact Study - preparation for planning and study documentation
Related public register
03/09/2019 - Plan für die Öffentlichkeitsbeteiligung - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE
Related public register
03/09/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE - Land Acquisition and Resettlement Framework
Related public register
05/11/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE
Related public register
06/07/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE - Land Acquisition and Resettlement Plan & Impact Assessment Result (LARPIAR)
Related public register
06/07/2021 - Plan für die Öffentlichkeitsbeteiligung - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE - Section Tarĉin - entrance to Tunnel Ivan
Related public register
13/06/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE - Land Acquisition Report - Tarcin -Tunnel Ivan

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