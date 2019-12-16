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WALLENSTAM ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
239.893.295,5 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Schweden : 239.893.295,5 €
Dienstleistungen : 239.893.295,5 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
16/12/2019 : 239.893.295,5 €
Andere Links
Related public register
07/03/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - WALLENSTAM ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING
Related public register
10/10/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - WALLENSTAM ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING
Related EFSI register
07/02/2020 - WALLENSTAM ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Schweden: #InvestEU - Wallenstam und EIB unterzeichnen Darlehen

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
3 Februar 2020
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 16/12/2019
20170744
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
WALLENSTAM ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING
WALLENSTAM AB
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
SEK 2500 million (EUR 246 million)
SEK 5241 million (EUR 516 million)
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project will finance the development of several rental residential buildings in Sweden.

Supporting the Swedish strategy for the development of nearly zero energy building (NZEB).

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Given the relative scale, location and nature of the project in built-up urban areas, all of the buildings are deemed not to have any significant negative environmental or social impact. Exceptionally, a building may fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU). In these cases the Bank will require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned Directive as transposed into national law leaving it to the competent authority to decide in line with the Directive whether an EIA procedure is needed or not. The Bank will review relevant permits public consultations and authorization processes during appraisal, including mitigation/compensation measures to be taken. Through the project, a new NZEB building, as per the requirements of the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD) 2010/31/EU , will be constructed and will, after completion, reduce energy consumption and pollutant emissions compared to the business-as-usual scenario (in compliance with the current regulation). The EPBD requires that from 2019 onwards, all public buildings and from 2021 all buildings will need to be NZEB.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC where applicable), then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation : Directive 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
07/03/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - WALLENSTAM ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING
10/10/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - WALLENSTAM ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING
07/02/2020 - WALLENSTAM ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Schweden: #InvestEU - Wallenstam und EIB unterzeichnen Darlehen

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - WALLENSTAM ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING
Datum der Veröffentlichung
7 Mar 2020
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
83579329
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20170744
Sektor(en)
Dienstleistungen
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Schweden
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - WALLENSTAM ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING
Datum der Veröffentlichung
10 Oct 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
246507109
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten
Projektnummer
20170744
Sektor(en)
Dienstleistungen
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Schweden
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
scoreboard - WALLENSTAM ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING
Datum der Veröffentlichung
7 Feb 2020
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
84689704
Thema
EFSI Gesetzliche Bestimmung
Art des Dokuments
Bewertungsmatrix
Projektnummer
20170744
Letzte Aktualisierung
7 Feb 2020
Sektor(en)
Dienstleistungen
Länder
Schweden
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
07/03/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - WALLENSTAM ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING
Related public register
10/10/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - WALLENSTAM ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING
Related EFSI register
07/02/2020 - WALLENSTAM ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING
Andere Links
Übersicht
WALLENSTAM ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING
Datenblätter
WALLENSTAM ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Schweden: #InvestEU - Wallenstam und EIB unterzeichnen Darlehen

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Schweden: #InvestEU - Wallenstam und EIB unterzeichnen Darlehen
Andere Links
Related public register
07/03/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - WALLENSTAM ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING
Related public register
10/10/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - WALLENSTAM ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING
Related EFSI register
07/02/2020 - WALLENSTAM ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING

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