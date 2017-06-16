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INVEN CAPITAL

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
50.000.000 €
Sektor(en)
Dienstleistungen : 50.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
15/12/2017 : 25.000.000 €
15/12/2017 : 25.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
01/03/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - INVEN CAPITAL
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - INVEN CAPITAL
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Tscheschiche Republik: Investitionsoffensive für Europa - 50 Millionen Euro für den Inven Capital-Fonds von ČEZ zur Unterstützung innovativer Clean-Tech- und Smart-Energy-Unternehmen

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
3 August 2017
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 15/12/2017
20170616
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
INVEN CAPITAL
ACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S)
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 50 million
EUR 100 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project consists of the setting-up of a special purpose vehicle operating under the auspices of Inven Capital, investicní fond, a.s., which is a venture capital cleantech fund operating as an independent entity, fully owned by the Czech national energy utility CEZ. This is an indirect portfolio equity type operation whereby the European Investment Bank and Inven Capital shall capitalise the SPV 50/50.

The objective of this transaction is to support Inven Capital investing in smart energy start-up companies in the EU that already have a good track record and require growth capital. Target sectors of the fund include energy efficiency, distributed generation, flexibility and storage, customer engagement products and clean transportation in cities.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

In accordance with the Bank's policy to ensure that the investments carried out by the co-investment facility comply with the EU acquis in the field of environment, the Bank will require the manager of the co-investment facility to take all the requisite measures to ensure that the environment procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries in which the co-investment facility will invest will comply with the relevant EU legislation and the applicable national legislation, provided that it is in conformity with EU rules.

The final beneficiaries in which the co-investment facility will invest will most likely be private companies not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement. However, if after the appraisal the EIB were to conclude that the final beneficiaries are after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2014/24/EU or Directive 2004/18/EC where applicable), then the Bank would require the manager of the co-investment facility to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the projects carried out by final beneficiaries have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2014/24/EU or Directive 2004/18/EC where applicable, and Directive 92/13/EEC), with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
01/03/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - INVEN CAPITAL
31/12/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - INVEN CAPITAL
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Tscheschiche Republik: Investitionsoffensive für Europa - 50 Millionen Euro für den Inven Capital-Fonds von ČEZ zur Unterstützung innovativer Clean-Tech- und Smart-Energy-Unternehmen

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - INVEN CAPITAL
Datum der Veröffentlichung
1 Mar 2018
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
79508326
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20170616
Sektor(en)
Dienstleistungen
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
EU-Länder
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - INVEN CAPITAL
Datum der Veröffentlichung
31 Dec 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
238319101
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten
Projektnummer
20170616
Sektor(en)
Dienstleistungen
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
EU-Länder
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
01/03/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - INVEN CAPITAL
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - INVEN CAPITAL
Andere Links
Übersicht
INVEN CAPITAL
Datenblätter
INVEN CAPITAL
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Tscheschiche Republik: Investitionsoffensive für Europa - 50 Millionen Euro für den Inven Capital-Fonds von ČEZ zur Unterstützung innovativer Clean-Tech- und Smart-Energy-Unternehmen

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Tscheschiche Republik: Investitionsoffensive für Europa - 50 Millionen Euro für den Inven Capital-Fonds von ČEZ zur Unterstützung innovativer Clean-Tech- und Smart-Energy-Unternehmen
Andere Links
Related public register
01/03/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - INVEN CAPITAL
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - INVEN CAPITAL

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