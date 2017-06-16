INVEN CAPITAL

In accordance with the Bank's policy to ensure that the investments carried out by the co-investment facility comply with the EU acquis in the field of environment, the Bank will require the manager of the co-investment facility to take all the requisite measures to ensure that the environment procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries in which the co-investment facility will invest will comply with the relevant EU legislation and the applicable national legislation, provided that it is in conformity with EU rules.

The final beneficiaries in which the co-investment facility will invest will most likely be private companies not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement. However, if after the appraisal the EIB were to conclude that the final beneficiaries are after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2014/24/EU or Directive 2004/18/EC where applicable), then the Bank would require the manager of the co-investment facility to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the projects carried out by final beneficiaries have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2014/24/EU or Directive 2004/18/EC where applicable, and Directive 92/13/EEC), with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.