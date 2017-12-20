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ALUMINIUM PLANT CAPACITY EXPANSION

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
70.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Griechenland : 70.000.000 €
Industrie : 70.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
20/12/2017 : 70.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
24/01/2018 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ALUMINIUM PLANT CAPACITY EXPANSION- Environmental Impact Assessment
Related public register
24/01/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ALUMINIUM PLANT CAPACITY EXPANSION
Related public register
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ALUMINIUM PLANT CAPACITY EXPANSION
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Griechenland: EIB bestätigt Darlehen von 70 Millionen Euro an ElvalHalcor

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
21 Dezember 2017
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 20/12/2017
20170048
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
ALUMINIUM PLANT CAPACITY EXPANSION
ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY SA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 70 million
EUR 200 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project purpose is to strengthen the company's competitiveness through raising its productivity, efficiency, product quality and manufacturing capacity by investing (i) in a new state of the art multi-stand tandem hot rolling mill, (ii) in the modernisation of its existing rolling equipment and (iii) in research, development and innovation (RDI) focusing on a new process and product development.

The project concerns the promoter's investments in the modernisation of existing equipment, its plant infrastructure and the acquisition and installation of new equipment in order to increase its manufacturing capacity. Additionally the promoter's RDI efforts are part of the project. The project takes place in the promoter's plant in in Oinofyta, Boeotia (Greece).

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The installation of new aluminium rolling equipment will be realised in a new building on new land next to the existing plant facilities. Such an installation falls under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive. The local competent authorities will have to establish if a new EIA is required. The RDI and modernisation component of the project will be carried out in existing facilities already authorized for this type of activity and is therefore not expected to require an EIA under Directive 2011/92/EU. The Bank's services will further asses environmental details during project appraisal.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation, then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2014/23/EU, 2014/24/EU and 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
24/01/2018 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ALUMINIUM PLANT CAPACITY EXPANSION- Environmental Impact Assessment
24/01/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ALUMINIUM PLANT CAPACITY EXPANSION
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ALUMINIUM PLANT CAPACITY EXPANSION
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Griechenland: EIB bestätigt Darlehen von 70 Millionen Euro an ElvalHalcor

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ALUMINIUM PLANT CAPACITY EXPANSION- Environmental Impact Assessment
Datum der Veröffentlichung
24 Jan 2018
Sprache
Griechisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
77343318
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20170048
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Griechenland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ALUMINIUM PLANT CAPACITY EXPANSION
Datum der Veröffentlichung
24 Jan 2018
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
75365930
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20170048
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Griechenland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ALUMINIUM PLANT CAPACITY EXPANSION
Datum der Veröffentlichung
20 Dec 2022
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
158624667
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20170048
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Griechenland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
24/01/2018 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ALUMINIUM PLANT CAPACITY EXPANSION- Environmental Impact Assessment
Related public register
24/01/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ALUMINIUM PLANT CAPACITY EXPANSION
Related public register
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ALUMINIUM PLANT CAPACITY EXPANSION
Andere Links
Übersicht
ALUMINIUM PLANT CAPACITY EXPANSION
Datenblätter
ALUMINIUM PLANT CAPACITY EXPANSION
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Griechenland: EIB bestätigt Darlehen von 70 Millionen Euro an ElvalHalcor

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Griechenland: EIB bestätigt Darlehen von 70 Millionen Euro an ElvalHalcor
Andere Links
Related public register
24/01/2018 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ALUMINIUM PLANT CAPACITY EXPANSION- Environmental Impact Assessment
Related public register
24/01/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ALUMINIUM PLANT CAPACITY EXPANSION
Related public register
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ALUMINIUM PLANT CAPACITY EXPANSION

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