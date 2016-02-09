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LISBON URBAN RENEWAL HOUSING CLIMATE FL

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
250.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Portugal : 250.000.000 €
Wasser, Abwasser : 62.500.000 €
Stadtentwicklung : 187.500.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
20/12/2017 : 4.250.000 €
23/05/2019 : 10.500.000 €
30/07/2020 : 12.500.000 €
24/10/2016 : 12.750.000 €
20/12/2017 : 12.750.000 €
19/07/2022 : 22.500.000 €
23/05/2019 : 31.500.000 €
30/07/2020 : 37.500.000 €
24/10/2016 : 38.250.000 €
19/07/2022 : 67.500.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
13/09/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LISBON URBAN RENEWAL HOUSING CLIMATE FL
Related public register
14/06/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - LISBON URBAN RENEWAL HOUSING CLIMATE FL - Municipal Master Plan of Lisbon
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Portugal: EIB fördert die portugiesische Wirtschaft mit einem 300-Millionen-Euro-Programm im Rahmen der Investitionsoffensive für Europa
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Portugal: 250 Millionen Euro für moderne Infrastruktur in Lissabon – EIB-Darlehen mit Rückendeckung der Investitionsoffensive für Europa
Related sub-project
LISBON CLIMATE ADAPTATION DRAINAGE SYSTEM

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
9 Juni 2016
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 08/11/2016
20160209
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
LISBON URBAN REGENERATION CLIMATE HOUSING FL
CAMARA MUNICIPAL DE LISBOA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 250 million
EUR 523 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Framework loan to co-finance the multi-annual investment plan (2016-2020) of the city of Lisbon. The operation includes environmental remediation, prevention and risk-protection projects, urban regeneration infrastructure and social housing, including new houses and major repairs in existing stock.

The project will contribute to the overall development of the city and enhancement of the overall conditions for life and business. In addition, the project should foster economic development taking into consideration changes in demographic and economic conditions as well as improving mobility within the city, a prerequisite for improving its attractiveness to investors.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project comprises a multi-scheme operation classified as a framework loan and some of the schemes may fall under Annex I or II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended. Should any scheme have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 2009/147/EC), the Bank would require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned directives as transposed into national law. It is a requirement that all schemes must be implemented in compliance with the EU environmental legislation.

Compliance with EU Directive 2010/31/EU on Energy Performance of Buildings will be further examined during appraisal.

The level of climate action (adaptation and mitigation) measures, where relevant, will be assessed during the appraisal, in particular environmental remediation actions, including measures adopted to address floods.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC, or 2014/24/EU where applicable, and/or 2004/17/EC, or 2014/25/EU where applicable, and/or 2014/23/EU where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Kommentar(e)

The envisaged EIB loan is considered to be a key contribution for the effective implementation of the investment programme, not only in view of the proposed amount but also in view of the long maturity required compatible with the long life span of the underlying capital expenditure. The envisaged EIB co-financing of the promoter's multi-annual investment programme would also be key to fostering the participation of other banks in the funding of the investment programme.

Weitere Unterlagen
13/09/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LISBON URBAN RENEWAL HOUSING CLIMATE FL
14/06/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - LISBON URBAN RENEWAL HOUSING CLIMATE FL - Municipal Master Plan of Lisbon
Projekte zum thema
Related sub-project
LISBON CLIMATE ADAPTATION DRAINAGE SYSTEM
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Portugal: EIB fördert die portugiesische Wirtschaft mit einem 300-Millionen-Euro-Programm im Rahmen der Investitionsoffensive für Europa
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Portugal: 250 Millionen Euro für moderne Infrastruktur in Lissabon – EIB-Darlehen mit Rückendeckung der Investitionsoffensive für Europa

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LISBON URBAN RENEWAL HOUSING CLIMATE FL
Datum der Veröffentlichung
13 Sep 2016
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
68942140
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20160209
Sektor(en)
Wasser, Abwasser
Stadtentwicklung
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Portugal
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - LISBON URBAN RENEWAL HOUSING CLIMATE FL - Municipal Master Plan of Lisbon
Datum der Veröffentlichung
14 Jun 2016
Sprache
Portugiesisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
67020669
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung
Projektnummer
20160209
Sektor(en)
Wasser, Abwasser
Stadtentwicklung
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Portugal
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
13/09/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LISBON URBAN RENEWAL HOUSING CLIMATE FL
Related public register
14/06/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - LISBON URBAN RENEWAL HOUSING CLIMATE FL - Municipal Master Plan of Lisbon
Andere Links
Übersicht
LISBON URBAN REGENERATION CLIMATE HOUSING FL
Datenblätter
LISBON URBAN RENEWAL HOUSING CLIMATE FL
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Portugal: EIB fördert die portugiesische Wirtschaft mit einem 300-Millionen-Euro-Programm im Rahmen der Investitionsoffensive für Europa
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Portugal: 250 Millionen Euro für moderne Infrastruktur in Lissabon – EIB-Darlehen mit Rückendeckung der Investitionsoffensive für Europa
Related sub-project
LISBON CLIMATE ADAPTATION DRAINAGE SYSTEM

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Portugal: EIB fördert die portugiesische Wirtschaft mit einem 300-Millionen-Euro-Programm im Rahmen der Investitionsoffensive für Europa
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Portugal: 250 Millionen Euro für moderne Infrastruktur in Lissabon – EIB-Darlehen mit Rückendeckung der Investitionsoffensive für Europa
Andere Links
Related public register
13/09/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LISBON URBAN RENEWAL HOUSING CLIMATE FL
Related public register
14/06/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - LISBON URBAN RENEWAL HOUSING CLIMATE FL - Municipal Master Plan of Lisbon
Related sub-project
LISBON CLIMATE ADAPTATION DRAINAGE SYSTEM

Videos

Thumbnail: Portugal, 40 Jahre später
Portugal, 40 Jahre später
Learn more
Thumbnail: Lissabon im neuen Gewand
Lissabon im neuen Gewand
Learn more

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