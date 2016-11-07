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KRAKOW BY-PASS - LAGIEWNICKA ROUTE

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
93.079.536,48 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Polen : 93.079.536,48 €
Verkehr : 93.079.536,48 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
16/03/2017 : 93.079.536,48 €
Andere Links
Related public register
23/12/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - KRAKOW BY-PASS - LAGIEWNICKA ROUTE
Related public register
29/05/2018 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KRAKOW BY-PASS - LAGIEWNICKA ROUTE - Raport oddziaływania na środowisko
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - KRAKOW BY-PASS - LAGIEWNICKA ROUTE
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Polen: EIB und BGK finanzieren Bau der Krakauer Umgehungsstraße im Rahmen des Juncker-Plans

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
7 November 2016
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 16/03/2017
20150791
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
KRAKOW BY-PASS - LAGIEWNICKA ROUTE
TRASA LAGIEWNICKA SA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
PLN 400 million (EUR 93 million)
PLN 980 million (EUR 227 million)
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project covers the construction of 3,7 km of the extension of the Krakow internal by-pass including tunnels and other structures, and 1.7 km of tram line.

Located within a convergence region in Poland, the project contributes to the Bank's economic and social cohesion public policy objective. The project is expected to increase the usage of tramways in Krakow and thus increase the market share of public transport. It contributes to reducing the use of private vehicles and the associated negative impact on the local environment, road safety and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and will, thereby, contribute to sustainable transport in line with EU objectives. Hence, the project will contribute to the Bank's climate action objective. The project is expected to allow a more efficient use of public transport infrastructure, and consequently increase public transport traffic flows. It is expected also to reduce the existing road bottlenecks, causing delays, reduce congestion, and thus generate time and vehicle operating cost savings. It will also increase the attractiveness of the public transport in the city of Krakow.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project will contribute to sustainable growth in the areas concerned, in particular along the extended tram corridor. The overall quality of public transport will be improved with safer, reliable and more comfortable connections. Overall travel times for public transport users will be reduced. It should result in savings in travel time, drive public transport passengers to use the more environmentally friendly tram network instead of buses, and contribute to a shift from private cars to public transport, resulting also in the subsequent decrease in energy consumption and emission of pollutants, improving the urban environment.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable legislation Directive 2004/18/EC, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
23/12/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - KRAKOW BY-PASS - LAGIEWNICKA ROUTE
29/05/2018 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KRAKOW BY-PASS - LAGIEWNICKA ROUTE - Raport oddziaływania na środowisko
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - KRAKOW BY-PASS - LAGIEWNICKA ROUTE
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Polen: EIB und BGK finanzieren Bau der Krakauer Umgehungsstraße im Rahmen des Juncker-Plans

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - KRAKOW BY-PASS - LAGIEWNICKA ROUTE
Datum der Veröffentlichung
23 Dec 2016
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
70134927
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20150791
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KRAKOW BY-PASS - LAGIEWNICKA ROUTE - Raport oddziaływania na środowisko
Datum der Veröffentlichung
29 May 2018
Sprache
polonais
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
83942260
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20150791
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - KRAKOW BY-PASS - LAGIEWNICKA ROUTE
Datum der Veröffentlichung
31 Dec 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
185514184
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20150791
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
23/12/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - KRAKOW BY-PASS - LAGIEWNICKA ROUTE
Related public register
29/05/2018 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KRAKOW BY-PASS - LAGIEWNICKA ROUTE - Raport oddziaływania na środowisko
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - KRAKOW BY-PASS - LAGIEWNICKA ROUTE
Andere Links
Übersicht
KRAKOW BY-PASS - LAGIEWNICKA ROUTE
Datenblätter
KRAKOW BY-PASS - LAGIEWNICKA ROUTE
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Polen: EIB und BGK finanzieren Bau der Krakauer Umgehungsstraße im Rahmen des Juncker-Plans

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Polen: EIB und BGK finanzieren Bau der Krakauer Umgehungsstraße im Rahmen des Juncker-Plans
Andere Links
Related public register
23/12/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - KRAKOW BY-PASS - LAGIEWNICKA ROUTE
Related public register
29/05/2018 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KRAKOW BY-PASS - LAGIEWNICKA ROUTE - Raport oddziaływania na środowisko
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - KRAKOW BY-PASS - LAGIEWNICKA ROUTE

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