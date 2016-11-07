KRAKOW BY-PASS - LAGIEWNICKA ROUTE

Located within a convergence region in Poland, the project contributes to the Bank's economic and social cohesion public policy objective. The project is expected to increase the usage of tramways in Krakow and thus increase the market share of public transport. It contributes to reducing the use of private vehicles and the associated negative impact on the local environment, road safety and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and will, thereby, contribute to sustainable transport in line with EU objectives. Hence, the project will contribute to the Bank's climate action objective. The project is expected to allow a more efficient use of public transport infrastructure, and consequently increase public transport traffic flows. It is expected also to reduce the existing road bottlenecks, causing delays, reduce congestion, and thus generate time and vehicle operating cost savings. It will also increase the attractiveness of the public transport in the city of Krakow.