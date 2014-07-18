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LODZ URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
96.610.435,54 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Polen : 96.610.435,54 €
Verkehr : 96.610.435,54 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
28/05/2018 : 11.613.592,56 €
6/03/2015 : 84.996.842,98 €
Andere Links
Related public register
18/11/2014 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LODZ URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
01/09/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - LODZ URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - LODZ URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Related sub-project
LODZ TRAMWAY INFRAST (FL2014-0152)

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
18 Juli 2014
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 06/03/2015
20140152
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
LODZ URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
MUNICIPALITY OF LODZ
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
PLN 400 million (EUR 96 million)
PLN 960 million (EUR 230 million)
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project covers small, medium and large investments schemes mainly in the fields of transport and local roads modernisation in the City of Lodz.

The financing objective is to support the development strategy of the City of Lodz; which focuses inter alia on to the sustainable development as well as smart growth horizontal principles. More detailed operational objectives pertinent to this operation include: (1) upgrading and developing a sustainable and effective system of public transport in the Lodz agglomeration supporting metropolitan functions of the City; and (2) modernisation of vehicular traffic roads, removing transit from the centre of Lodz and channelling the connection of crucial areas of the City and agglomeration with European transport routes.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project comprises a multi-scheme operation classified as a Framework Loan and some of the schemes may eventually fall under Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. Should any such scheme have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 79/409/EEC), the Bank would require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned Directives as transposed into the national law. It is a requirement that all schemes must be implemented in compliance with the EU environmental legislation.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/18/EEC or Dir 2004/17/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate. Contracts with values below the EU thresholds will be procured according to the provisions laid down in national or regional legislation.

Weitere Unterlagen
18/11/2014 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LODZ URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
01/09/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - LODZ URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - LODZ URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Projekte zum thema
Related sub-project
LODZ TRAMWAY INFRAST (FL2014-0152)

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LODZ URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Datum der Veröffentlichung
18 Nov 2014
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
56107799
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20140152
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - LODZ URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Datum der Veröffentlichung
1 Sep 2016
Sprache
polonais
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
68693349
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung
Projektnummer
20140152
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - LODZ URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Datum der Veröffentlichung
20 Dec 2022
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
155831267
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20140152
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
18/11/2014 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LODZ URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
01/09/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - LODZ URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - LODZ URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Andere Links
Übersicht
LODZ URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Datenblätter
LODZ URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Related sub-project
LODZ TRAMWAY INFRAST (FL2014-0152)

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