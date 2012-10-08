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SZCZECIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE IV

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
58.462.437,89 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Polen : 58.462.437,89 €
Bildung : 5.846.243,79 €
Stadtentwicklung : 14.615.609,47 €
Verkehr : 38.000.584,63 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
4/12/2012 : 5.846.243,79 €
4/12/2012 : 14.615.609,47 €
4/12/2012 : 38.000.584,63 €
Andere Links
Related public register
01/10/2014 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - SZCZECIN FAST TRAMWAY (FL20120399)
Related public register
29/05/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SZCZECIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE IV
Related public register
21/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - SZCZECIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE IV
Related sub-project
SZCZECIN TRAMWAY INFRAST (FL2012-0399)

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
8 Oktober 2012
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 04/12/2012
20120399
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
SZCZECIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE IV
MUNICIPALITY OF SZCZECIN
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
PLN 240 million (EUR 58 million)
PLN 705 million (EUR 172 million)
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The financing is dedicated to support the development strategy of the City of Szczecin which focuses on enhancing of the quality of life, developing a modern and competitive economy, supporting human capital and improving the attractiveness of the metropolitan area. More detailed operational objectives pertinent to this operation include the revitalisation of the urban space, support for the local entrepreneurship, development of tourism, improvement of education facilities and transport accessibility of the city.

The project comprises selected elements of the investment programme of the Polish city of Szczecin, which is located in a Convergence region. The project is therefore eligible under Article 309 point (a) projects for developing less-developed regions and point (c) common interest: sustainable communities.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project comprises a multi-scheme operation classified as a Framework Loan and some of the schemes may eventually fall under Annex I or Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Should any such scheme have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 79/409/EEC), the Bank would require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned Directives as transposed into the national law. It is a requirement that all schemes must be implemented in compliance with the EU environmental legislation.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/18/EEC or Dir 2004/17/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Weitere Unterlagen
01/10/2014 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - SZCZECIN FAST TRAMWAY (FL20120399)
29/05/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SZCZECIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE IV
21/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - SZCZECIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE IV
Projekte zum thema
Related sub-project
SZCZECIN TRAMWAY INFRAST (FL2012-0399)

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - SZCZECIN FAST TRAMWAY (FL20120399)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
1 Oct 2014
Sprache
polonais
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
53908151
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung
Projektnummer
20120399
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Stadtentwicklung
Bildung
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SZCZECIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE IV
Datum der Veröffentlichung
29 May 2015
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
59397637
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20120399
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Stadtentwicklung
Bildung
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - SZCZECIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE IV
Datum der Veröffentlichung
21 Dec 2016
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
46554635
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20120399
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Stadtentwicklung
Bildung
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
01/10/2014 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - SZCZECIN FAST TRAMWAY (FL20120399)
Related public register
29/05/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SZCZECIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE IV
Related public register
21/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - SZCZECIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE IV
Andere Links
Übersicht
SZCZECIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE IV
Datenblätter
SZCZECIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE IV
Related sub-project
SZCZECIN TRAMWAY INFRAST (FL2012-0399)

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