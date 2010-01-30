ARMENIA NORTH - SOUTH ROAD CORRIDOR

The project is part of an overall programme aimed at improving and upgrading the North-South Road Corridor (NSRC) in Armenia. The NSRC runs 556 km from the border with Georgia at Bavra via Gyumri, Ashtarak, Yerevan, Goris, and Kapan, to the border with Iran at Meghri. It is 2-lane throughout, with the exception of an 18km length on the M-1 (Yerevan–Ashtarak) and the M-2 (Yerevan–Ararat section), which are dual 2-lane. In winter, snow disruption can occur at any time over the route, and conditions are particularly severe in Shirak, north and south of Gyumri, where temperatures can drop below -30°. The project scope includes the sections north of Yerevan towards the Georgian border.