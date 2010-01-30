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ARMENIA NORTH - SOUTH ROAD CORRIDOR

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag (.*)
66.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Armenien : 66.000.000 €
Verkehr : 66.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
18/11/2016 : 6.000.000 €
18/11/2013 : 60.000.000 €
(*) Einschließlich 6.000.000 € Investitionszuschüsse vergeben durch NEIGHBOURHOOD INVESTMENT PLATFORM
Andere Links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ARMENIA NORTH - SOUTH ROAD CORRIDOR
Related public register
16/01/2013 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARMENIA NORTH - SOUTH ROAD CORRIDOR - Ashtarak-Talin Road
Related public register
16/01/2013 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARMENIA NORTH - SOUTH ROAD CORRIDOR - Talin-Gyumri Road
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Armenien: Die Bank der EU unterzeichnet einen Vertrag über einen NIF-Zuschuss von 12 Millionen Euro für den Bau des Nord-Süd-Straßenkorridors
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Armenien: EIB unterstützt Modernisierung des Nord-Süd-Straßenkorridors

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
16 Januar 2013
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 18/11/2013
20100130
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
ARMENIA NORTH - SOUTH ROAD CORRIDOR
MINISTRY OF TRANSPORT AND COMMUNICATION OF ARMENIA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 66 million
EUR 381 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project is part of an overall programme aimed at improving and upgrading the North-South Road Corridor (NSRC) in Armenia. The NSRC runs 556 km from the border with Georgia at Bavra via Gyumri, Ashtarak, Yerevan, Goris, and Kapan, to the border with Iran at Meghri. It is 2-lane throughout, with the exception of an 18km length on the M-1 (Yerevan–Ashtarak) and the M-2 (Yerevan–Ararat section), which are dual 2-lane. In winter, snow disruption can occur at any time over the route, and conditions are particularly severe in Shirak, north and south of Gyumri, where temperatures can drop below -30°. The project scope includes the sections north of Yerevan towards the Georgian border.

The project implementation aims to achieve time savings and vehicle operating cost reductions for road users on the corridor due to enhanced road capacity and improved alignment. The project will also offer safety benefits that could be especially significant in some schemes i.e. by-passes. The impact of the project with regards to changes in the level of service of the roads and the correspondent emissions will have to be assessed.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

If the project was located in the EU, it would fall under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EC. During appraisal the Bank shall review the EIA process adopted to date to confirm that it complies with applicable domestic legislation, the principles laid out in the EU Directives and any other relevant international conventions to which the Republic of Armenia is party including the ESPOO (transboundary) convention. Appraisal will also review the proposed arrangements, for an Environmental Management Plan (EMP) and monitoring measures that seek to avoid, mitigate or compensate for negative environmental or social impacts.

The Bank will require that the contracts for design, works and supply of equipment which will be procured by the Ministry of Transport and Communication, being the project manager, in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and in compliance with international standards. The calls for tenders and the award notices will be published in the EU Official Journal as appropriate.

Kommentar(e)

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Weitere Unterlagen
02/01/2014 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ARMENIA NORTH - SOUTH ROAD CORRIDOR
16/01/2013 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARMENIA NORTH - SOUTH ROAD CORRIDOR - Ashtarak-Talin Road
16/01/2013 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARMENIA NORTH - SOUTH ROAD CORRIDOR - Talin-Gyumri Road
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Armenien: Die Bank der EU unterzeichnet einen Vertrag über einen NIF-Zuschuss von 12 Millionen Euro für den Bau des Nord-Süd-Straßenkorridors
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Armenien: EIB unterstützt Modernisierung des Nord-Süd-Straßenkorridors

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ARMENIA NORTH - SOUTH ROAD CORRIDOR
Datum der Veröffentlichung
2 Jan 2014
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
47242963
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20100130
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Osteuropa, Südkaukasus
Länder
Armenien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARMENIA NORTH - SOUTH ROAD CORRIDOR - Ashtarak-Talin Road
Datum der Veröffentlichung
16 Jan 2013
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
53218872
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20100130
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Osteuropa, Südkaukasus
Länder
Armenien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARMENIA NORTH - SOUTH ROAD CORRIDOR - Talin-Gyumri Road
Datum der Veröffentlichung
16 Jan 2013
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
53222537
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20100130
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Osteuropa, Südkaukasus
Länder
Armenien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ARMENIA NORTH - SOUTH ROAD CORRIDOR
Related public register
16/01/2013 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARMENIA NORTH - SOUTH ROAD CORRIDOR - Ashtarak-Talin Road
Related public register
16/01/2013 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARMENIA NORTH - SOUTH ROAD CORRIDOR - Talin-Gyumri Road
Andere Links
Übersicht
ARMENIA NORTH - SOUTH ROAD CORRIDOR
Datenblätter
ARMENIA NORTH - SOUTH ROAD CORRIDOR
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Armenien: Die Bank der EU unterzeichnet einen Vertrag über einen NIF-Zuschuss von 12 Millionen Euro für den Bau des Nord-Süd-Straßenkorridors
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Armenien: EIB unterstützt Modernisierung des Nord-Süd-Straßenkorridors

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Armenien: Die Bank der EU unterzeichnet einen Vertrag über einen NIF-Zuschuss von 12 Millionen Euro für den Bau des Nord-Süd-Straßenkorridors
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Armenien: EIB unterstützt Modernisierung des Nord-Süd-Straßenkorridors
Andere Links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ARMENIA NORTH - SOUTH ROAD CORRIDOR
Related public register
16/01/2013 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARMENIA NORTH - SOUTH ROAD CORRIDOR - Ashtarak-Talin Road
Related public register
16/01/2013 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARMENIA NORTH - SOUTH ROAD CORRIDOR - Talin-Gyumri Road

Photogallery

Improving and upgrading 145km road section of the North-South Road Corridor in Armenia, running from the border with Georgia to the border with Iran. The project is co-financed by the Asian Development Bank and the EU Neighbourhood Investment Facility
Armenia North-South Road Corridor
©To be defined

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