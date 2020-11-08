The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group has opened a country office in Belgium, dedicated to sustaining strategic financing and sustainable growth in the country as a boost to the potential of the vibrant, dynamic and highly innovative Belgian business environment. The new office will be hosted in the Group’s Permanent EU Representation in Brussels and led by Torsten Brand, a dual Belgian-German national who has worked at the EIB for the past decade. The step by the Luxembourg-based EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), underscores its commitment to supporting the Belgian economy and deepening engagement with local businesses and the public sector.