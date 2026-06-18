Nigeria Secures EUR 200 million EIB Loan with DBN to Boost Small-scale Investments for Green Growth and Digital Transformation

EIB

EIB Global invests EUR 200 million to support local financial institutions and MSMEs particularly in sectors for green growth and digital transformation.

to support local financial institutions and MSMEs particularly in sectors for green growth and digital transformation. This new investment will be focused on agriculture, renewable energy, digitalisation and innovation.

It is in line with the EIB Global strategy to support sustainable, inclusive, and resilient economic growth in Nigeria under the Global Gateway Initiative.

The European Investment Bank Group’s development arm, EIB Global and the Development Bank of Nigeria announced a €200 million financial partnership to support the development of small-scale investments of Nigerian enterprises contributing to Nigeria's green and digital economy. It was marked by a signature ceremony held on Thursday, 18th of June 2026 at the DBN, Lagos Office in the presence of Mr. Ambroise Fayolle, EIB Vice-President.

The investment programme will boost private sector development in Nigeria through small-scale investments of enterprises contributing to Nigeria's green and digital economy. It will support entrepreneurs and job creation by easing access to suitable finance for MSMEs and Midcaps.

This financing partnership also strengthens Nigeria’s green transition by expanding financing opportunities for companies in the renewable energy and agribusiness sectors. In agriculture, it will help improve productivity, develop local supply chains, and strengthen food security for a country that hosts the largest population in Africa. On the energy side, improved financing for renewable energy businesses will support clean energy access, reduce carbon emissions, and help build climate resilience in underserved communities.

“This partnership with the Development Bank of Nigeria will strengthen the competitiveness of Nigeria’s private sector, especially for SMEs in the green and digital sector. In supporting green projects and women entrepreneurs, we are also fostering inclusive growth and climate action. This is a powerful example of EIB’s real impact on the ground.” said EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle.

Managing Director/CEO of Development Bank of Nigeria, Dr. Tony Okpanachi, welcomed the investment as a significant milestone in efforts to drive Nigeria's economic growth and sustainability. “The €200 million investment from EIB Global is a significant milestone in our mission to drive Nigeria's economic growth and sustainability. By supporting local financial institutions and MSMEs in key sectors like agriculture, renewable energy, digitalisation, and innovation, we're empowering entrepreneurs and fostering a culture of sustainable innovation,” he stated.

Okpanachi affirmed further: “This partnership underscores DBN's commitment to accelerating Nigeria's transition to a sustainable, innovation-driven and digitally enabled economy, creating jobs, and improving livelihoods. It aligns with DBN's vision to support green growth and digital transformation”

EIB is a key financing partner to the private sector in sub-Saharan Africa, as a long-term investor with a highly attractive and competitive funding offer. EIB has been active in the Nigerian financial environment for decades, investing nearly half a billion euros to-date towards sustainable private sector growth.

Overall, in Nigeria, EIB has invested EUR 2.3bn since the start of its activities in the country in 1978, supporting impactful and transformative investments in crucial areas for the country, such as sustainable urban transport, climate adaptation, innovation and digitalisation, agribusiness logistics and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and Midcaps financing.

Background information

About EIB Global

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. It finances investments that contribute to EU policy objectives.

EIB Global is the EIB Group’s specialised arm devoted to increasing the impact of international partnerships and development finance, and a key partner of Global Gateway. We aim to support €100 billion of investment by the end of 2027. Within Team Europe, EIB Global fosters strong, focused partnerships alongside fellow development finance institutions and civil society. EIB Global brings the EIB Group closer to people, companies and institutions through our offices across the world. High-quality, up-to-date photos of our headquarters for media use are available here.

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About DBN

The Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) was set up by the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) in collaboration with global development partners, with the primary objective of addressing the significant financing gaps faced by Nigeria's Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).