EIB joins Water Forward coalition to accelerate global water security

EIB

EIB commits to helping deliver water security for 300 million people by 2030 under Water Forward, a global initiative aiming to reach one billion

The coalition is co-led by multilateral development banks to drive health, prosperity and resilience through water investment

EIB pledge strengthens the collective effort by bringing additional scale and long‑term financing

The European Investment Bank (EIB) today joined Water Forward, a new global coalition bringing together multilateral development banks, governments, private investors and philanthropic partners to tackle the accelerating global water crisis.

Announced at the World Bank Group–IMF Spring Meetings in Washington, the EIB’s participation includes a pledge to help deliver water security for 300 million people by 2030, contributing to Water Forward’s collective ambition of reaching one billion people worldwide.

Water Forward is a global, country‑led and partner‑supported initiative designed to close the financing, policy and institutional gaps that prevent progress on access to water, sanitation and climate‑resilient water systems. More than two billion people still lack access to safe drinking water, highlighting the scale of the task facing governments, investors and development partners. The coalition focuses on three pillars: water for people, water for food and water for the planet, recognising water as a foundation for health and wellbeing, food security, and economic growth.

“I am proud to join the Water Forward initiative and to pledge our contribution to help provide safe and clean water for 300 million people by 2030,” said EIB President Nadia Calviño. “This is a major contribution to the collective target of reaching one billion people, improving health and life opportunities around the world. Next year the EIB will chair the multilateral development bank family, and we will make water and resilience one of our top five priorities. These partnerships are exactly what the world needs now.”

As the EU’s financial arm and the world’s largest multilateral financier of water projects, the EIB brings long‑term financing, technical expertise and a strong track record across Europe and globally. Through Water Forward, the Bank will work alongside other multilateral development banks and partners to mobilise investment, support policy reform and scale up proven solutions tailored to local needs – from safe drinking water and sanitation to irrigation, flood protection and ecosystem restoration.

Climate change is intensifying pressure on water resources worldwide, with extreme weather increasingly affecting communities and economies. Water Forward is launched to provide a coordinated response, bringing together financing, policy support and technical expertise to drive impact at scale.

Background

The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group is the financing arm of the European Union, owned by the 27 Member States. Active in more than 160 countries it is one of the largest multilateral development banks in the world. Outside the European Union, the EIB Group is devoted to increasing the impact of international win-win partnerships and is a key partner of the EU’s Global Gateway strategy. In 2025, the EIB Group signed €100 billion in new financing and advisory services for over 870 high-impact projects under eight core priorities that support EU policy objectives.

Beyond long-term loans for large infrastructure, the EIB Group crowds in private investment for high-risk innovative projects and businesses, with a growing role in Europe’s markets for venture debt, venture capital, guarantees and securitisations. The European Investment Fund (EIF) is the subsidiary of the EIB Group specialised in providing guarantees and equity to improve access to finance for small and medium-sized businesses and startups across Europe.

Photos of the EIB Group's representatives and headquarters, logo files and video B-roll for media use are available here.