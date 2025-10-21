Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
EIB Group celebrates tenth anniversary of its local office in Croatia

21 October 2025
EIB

The European Investment Bank Group (EIB Group) is marking the tenth anniversary of its local office in Croatia, celebrating a decade of partnership that has helped advance the country’s sustainable, long‑term development.

The 10th‑anniversary celebrations of the EIB Group office in Croatia, currently headed by Sladjana Cosic, feature an open‑air photo exhibition at Europa Square in Zagreb, showcasing the most impactful EIB‑financed projects in the country. The exhibition is open to the public until 31 October.

“During the past decade, Croatia has undergone a true transformation as an economy and EIB Group is proud of our role in this process. With over €10 billion invested, the EIB Group established itself as a reliable partner to both the public and private clients in Croatia, turning European priorities into Croatian opportunities, safeguarding jobs, and creating new business prospects. Looking ahead, the EIB Group will continue to support Croatia’s green transition, digital networks, and social infrastructure to anchor prosperity, boost competitiveness, and retain Croatian talent,” said Teresa Czerwińska, EIB Vice‑President responsible for operations in Croatia.

 Marko Primorac, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the Republic of Croatia emphasized the important role of EIB: “The economic and social progress of the Republic of Croatia has been achieved in close cooperation with international development banks, with the EIB Group standing out as the largest source of financing for development and investment projects in Croatia. The Republic of Croatia continues to regard the EIB as a key financing partner and a reliable ally in the implementation of national development strategies and plans.”

Since the start of operations in 1977, EIB Group financing in Croatia has surpassed €10 billion - €8.09 billion from the EIB and €2.02 billion from the EIF - supporting major infrastructure, SMEs and mid‑caps, urban regeneration, modern hospitals and education, resilient electricity networks, and new renewable energy sources.

In 2024, EIB Group financing reached a record €1.24 billion, equal to 1.4% of Croatia’s GDP, with a strong emphasis on greener transport, urban infrastructure, and business development, including €721 million dedicated to climate action and environmental sustainability.

Recent highlights include a €400 million Railway Revitalization Framework Loan (part of a €900 million programme now fully allocated to dozens of projects and new rolling stock); substantial city financing - €207 million for Zagreb in renewable energy, affordable housing, and public transport, and €71 million for Split, including the Žnjan project - plus advisory support to five major cities.

The Group has also strengthened private‑sector investment through HBOR and, via the EIF, reinforced Croatia’s innovation ecosystem, benefiting hundreds of start‑ups and high‑growth enterprises. Most recently, the EIF has selected the third Fund under the Call for Expression of Interest as part of the Croatian Venture Capital Initiative 2 focusing on investments in innovative Croatian SMEs with high growth potential through accelerators and venture capital funds – Nvision Ventures.

 Marjut Falkstedt, Chief Executive of the EIF, stated, “With over €2 billion in financing provided to Croatia, the EIF and our partners have sought to transform the business landscape, introducing new financing options to unlock the full potential of Croatian entrepreneurs, create jobs, and foster a modern, competitive economy. A great example is the VESNA Tech Transfer Fund, the first technology transfer fund in Croatia fostering innovation and collaboration between academia and industry. Over the past ten years, the EIF’s sustained engagement has aimed to build a dynamic entrepreneurial ecosystem and strengthen Croatia’s capacity for innovation and economic growth.”

EIB Group financing is complemented by technical assistance through JASPERS, ELENA, and InvestEU Advisory, helping partners prepare high‑quality projects in transport, social infrastructure, and financial sector development. The Bank is also providing Technical Advisory to five largest cities in Croatia - Zagreb, Split, Osijek, Rijeka and Varazdin - to develop affordable housing systems and better living conditions in the years to come.

Background information 

European Investment Bank:

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. Built around eight core priorities, we finance investments that contribute to EU policy objectives by bolstering climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and bioeconomy, social infrastructure, the capital markets union, and a stronger Europe in a more peaceful and prosperous world.

The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed nearly €89 billion in new financing for over 900 high-impact projects in 2024, boosting Europe’s competitiveness and security. 

All projects financed by the EIB Group are in line with the Paris Climate Agreement, as pledged in our Climate Bank Roadmap. Almost 60% of the EIB Group’s annual financing supports projects directly contributing to climate change mitigation, adaptation, and a healthier environment. 

About the European Investment Fund:

The EIF is part of the EIB Group. Its central mission is to support Europe’s microenterprises and SMEs by helping them to access finance. The EIF designs and develops venture and growth capital, guarantees and microfinance instruments that specifically target this market segment. In this role, it contributes to the achievement of key EU policy goals such as competitiveness and growth, innovation and digitalisation, social impact, skills and human capital, climate action and environmental sustainability.

Kontakt

Tibor Jona

Press Office

Referenz

2025-402-EN

