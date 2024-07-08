Most Croats (83%, 11 percentage points above the EU average) know that using recyclable products can help mitigate climate change.

73% also correctly said that using public transport instead of an individual car is a step in the right direction (8 percentage points above the EU average).

However, less than half of respondents (44%) are aware that buying new clothes less frequently is a way to fight climate change.

Similarly, less than half of respondents (40%) seem to know that better insulating buildings can help.

Very few respondents (16%, 10 percentage points below the EU average) seem to know that reducing the speed limit on roads would help mitigate climate change.

Finally, most Croats are unaware of the significant impact that digital usage has on the climate, with only 4% (5 percentage points below the EU average) saying that watching fewer videos online can help fight the climate emergency.

Unlike in most countries in Europe, a small majority of Croats (52%) were able to correctly define an individual’s carbon footprint as “the total amount of greenhouse gas emissions emitted by a person in a year.”

As the EU's financing arm, the EIB is investing in major projects in Croatia that are supporting the country's green transition. Recent examples include investments to upgrade of the national railway network and rolling stock under the Railway Revitalization Framework Loan. The EIB financing will improve cohesion of EU regions, enhances transport across Croatia, cut dependence on fossil-fuel dependent transport modes and significantly improve safety for passengers while cutting their travel times. The EIB is also helping Croatia transform into an energy efficient country by providing advisory services to the capital city of Zagreb on upgrading energy efficiency in public buildings and decarbonising the city’s public public transport, including bus and tram systems.

EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska:

“The negative effects of climate change can only be mitigated if we work together, and Croatia has an important role to play in this. A key step to improving our response to climate change is to identify and address knowledge gaps, and the EIB Climate Survey offers a good place to start. At the EIB, we provide financing to fight climate change, but we also recognise our role in contributing to the debate and education around the issue. Education is a powerful tool for change. We are committed to complementing our financing with initiatives that promote climate awareness and knowledge. This is how we build a sustainable future that leaves no one behind.”

Background information

Data and methodology

About the European Investment Bank

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union owned by its Member States. It is active in more than 160 countries and makes long-term finance available for sound investment in order to contribute towards EU policy goals. You can find more information about the EIB and climate education here.

About BVA Xsight

