75% of Angolan respondents say climate change is already affecting their everyday life.

57% believe that climate change and environmental damage have affected their income or source of livelihood.

84% of Angolan respondents believe investing in renewable energy should be prioritised.

These are some of the key findings from the first African edition[i] of the European Investment Bank’s (EIB’s) 2022 Climate Survey. The EIB is the lending arm of the European Union and the world’s largest multilateral lender for climate action projects. Since 2018, the EIB has conducted similar large-scale climate surveys across Europe, China and the United States.

EU Ambassador Jeannette Seppen stated:

«These results show that Angolans are aware of the negative impact that climate change is having on their lives and the need from authorities and international organizations to assist them in accelerating the transition to renewable energy and reduce risky and unproductive dependency on food imports”.

Thomas Östros, vice-president of the EIB, said:

“Angola has great potential for increasing investments in renewable energy. To address rural demand, the country is pursuing the development of small-scale off-grid projects, using both fossil fuels and renewable technologies such as solar, wind and small hydropower. While hydropower accounts for almost two-thirds of Angola’s installed power generation capacity, new renewable energy sources have the potential to further expand the country’s generation capacity – and decrease its dependence on fossil fuels. Beyond renewables, the EIB has provided support to Angola to unlock the development of advanced telecommunications services and to improve access to drinking water, and is working towards increased health resilience.”

Climate change and environmental degradationThe survey results confirm that climate change has negatively affected the livelihoods of Angolan people, with 57% stating that their income has been affected. These losses are typically due to severe drought, rising sea levels or coastal erosion, or extreme weather events such as floods or hurricanes.