Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

The 2X Challenge was established by the world’s development finance institutions (DFIs) at the 2018 G7 Summit in Canada, with an aim to mobilise $3 billion in gender finance, targeted at increasing women's economic participation in developing countries by the end of 2020.

Three years on, this event brought together key leaders to reflect on the progress that has been made and to look ahead to the next phase of the challenge.

The event was hosted by renowned international broadcaster, Zeinab Badawi.
Speakers included:

  • Bogolo Kenewendo, Economist & Member of G7 Gender Equality Advisory Council
  • Odile Renaud-Basso, President, EBRD
  • Anita Bhatia, Deputy Executive Director for UN Coordination, Partnerships, Resources & Sustainability, UN Women
  • Lori Kerr, Chief Executive Officer, FinDev Canada
  • Nick O’Donohoe, Chief Executive Officer, CDC Group
  • Thomas Östros, Vice-President, EIB

More information  

Watch the event recording

Check out the replay of this special event launching the second 2X Challenge: Financing for Women initiative, ahead of the 2021 G7 Leader’s Summit.

Invest in women, invest in the world

In the spotlight

8 March 2021

2x Challenge Financing for Women initiative - Food Concepts Plc

Tosin Akinmusire is a mother with a career as a regional operations manager in the Nigeria-based food retailing company Food Concepts Plc. Her employer launched a gender action plan with the help of their investor, the private equity fund DPI, two years ago. Applying the 2X Challenge Women for Finance criteria, DPI is helping its portfolio companies in Sub-Saharan Africa to integrate gender lens into their internal policies. The EIB is an investor in DPI’s African Development Partners III fund, the first-ever 2X Flagship fund committed to support women’s economic empowerment and promote gender equality. Discover Tosin's story in our video!
1L-UgOO7_EU
Climate Diversity and gender Nigeria Sub-Saharan Africa Global development Climate and environment
18 October 2019

2X Challenge - Invest in women, invest in the world

Women are often excluded from financial markets and are limited in their economic and social potential. The “2X Challenge” will help to address these issues by investing 3 billion dollars in projects and companies that improve women’s access to leadership positions, offer women quality employment and provide specific products or services that empower women.
-eF5ZuDmhAs
Diversity and gender
30 June 2020

2X Challenge exceeds initial target by committing and mobilising $4.5 billion in capital towards women’s economic empowerment

The 2X Challenge is a multilateral initiative launched during the G7 Charlevoix Summit in June 2018 with the ambitious objective of deploying and mobilising unprecedented amounts of capital to support projects that empower women as entrepreneurs, as business leaders, as employees and as consumers of products and services that enhance their economic participation.
Diversity and gender
8 March 2021

2x Challenge Financing for Women initiative - PEG Ghana

Patience Ahiadorme is a mother of six and Sales Force Manager for the off-grid solar company PEG in Asesewa, Ghana. Her day-to-day routine juggling with home chores and her job is possible thanks to PEG’s pioneering gender policies, where the company has attracted gender-conscious investment, and through the climate fund operated by the asset manager responsAbility. The private debt fund addresses the lack of access to clean power primarily in Sub-Saharan Africa and South and South-East Asia and qualifies for the 2X Challenge, a leading initiative deploying and mobilising capital to empower women and enhance their economic participation in emerging markets. As the first adopter of the 2X Challenge, the EIB is committed to promote gender-conscious climate investments and supports responsAbility's Climate Fund.
-iFLosENw0A
Climate Diversity and gender Ghana Sub-Saharan Africa Global development Climate and environment

Other events you may like...

1-31
Jan Dec
2022 2025

EIB Lunch Dialogues

The Permanent Representation of the EIB in Brussels organises events about current affairs.
27
Aug
2025

Meeting No. 585 of the Board of Directors

In accordance with its Rules of Procedure, the EIB convenes the meetings of its Board of Directors at least six times a year. In line with the EIB Group Transparency Policy, the Bank publishes:
Board of directors Institutional Institutional event Luxembourg European Union
24
Sep
2025

Meeting No. 586 of the Board of Directors

In accordance with its Rules of Procedure, the EIB convenes the meetings of its Board of Directors at least six times a year. In line with the EIB Group Transparency Policy, the Bank publishes:
Board of directors Institutional Institutional event Luxembourg European Union