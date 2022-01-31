EIB Group summit on women leaders in life sciences

Why it matters

Women in Europe play a pivotal role in the life sciences sector. Thanks to their countless scientific discoveries and important leadership across the entire value chain, breakthrough innovations have the potential to save millions of lives.

As Europe looks ahead to the implementation of key initiatives such the EIB Group’s TechEU, and the European Commission’s Gender Equality and European Life Sciences strategies, the role of women leaders – scientists, entrepreneurs, investors and innovators – as well as the urgency for closing the significant gap of unaddressed needs in women’s health are more critical than ever in advancing innovation and ensuring inclusive, equitable and sustainable growth.