Kontrolle und Evaluierung

Die Europäische Investitionsbank hat sowohl interne als auch unabhängige Kontrollinstanzen, um die Integrität und Glaubwürdigkeit ihrer Aktivitäten sicherzustellen.

Die folgenden Kontrollinstanzen sind in der Satzung der Bank oder in anderen internen Regelwerken verankert:

Unabhängige Kontrollinstanzen

Als Einrichtung der Europäischen Union und als Finanzinstitut arbeitet die Bank mit anderen unabhängigen Kontrollorganen zusammen, denen im Vertrag über die Arbeitsweise der Europäischen Union oder anderen Regelwerken Kontrollaufgaben übertragen wurden.

4 August 2025

Investigations Activity Report 2024

The European Investment Bank Group (EIB) has developed a robust and forward-looking framework to prevent, detect, investigate, and sanction all forms of prohibited conduct.

8 August 2025

European Investment Bank Group Risk Management Disclosure Report, December 2024

The EIB Group Risk Management Disclosure Report (the GRMD Report) provides qualitative and quantitative disclosures about EIB Group’s risk profile, risk management structure and risk policy at a given cut-off date, reflecting best practice in public disclosure requirements deemed applicable to the EIB as BBP.

