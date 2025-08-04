Die Europäische Investitionsbank hat sowohl interne als auch unabhängige Kontrollinstanzen, um die Integrität und Glaubwürdigkeit ihrer Aktivitäten sicherzustellen.
EIB – Kontrolle und Evaluierung
Die folgenden Kontrollinstanzen sind in der Satzung der Bank oder in anderen internen Regelwerken verankert:
Unabhängige Kontrollinstanzen
Als Einrichtung der Europäischen Union und als Finanzinstitut arbeitet die Bank mit anderen unabhängigen Kontrollorganen zusammen, denen im Vertrag über die Arbeitsweise der Europäischen Union oder anderen Regelwerken Kontrollaufgaben übertragen wurden.
Investigations Activity Report 2024
The European Investment Bank Group (EIB) has developed a robust and forward-looking framework to prevent, detect, investigate, and sanction all forms of prohibited conduct.
European Investment Bank Group Risk Management Disclosure Report, December 2024
The EIB Group Risk Management Disclosure Report (the GRMD Report) provides qualitative and quantitative disclosures about EIB Group’s risk profile, risk management structure and risk policy at a given cut-off date, reflecting best practice in public disclosure requirements deemed applicable to the EIB as BBP.
