UKRAINE ECONOMIC RESILIENCE FACILITY UKRGASBANK

Date de publication: 18 juillet 2025
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierPJSC JSB UKRGASBANK
Lieu
Description
The operation aims to finance eligible small and medium investments undertaken by micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and mid-caps in Ukraine, thereby contributing to economic resilience and employment-generating activities in the country.
Objectifs
The aim is to enhance access to finance to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises and contribute to economic resilience and employment-generating activities in the country.
Secteur(s)
- Lignes de crédit - Lignes de crédit
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 70 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
not applicable
Aspects environnementaux
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Passation des marchés
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Statut
Signé - 22/07/2025
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).