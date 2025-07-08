UKRAINE ECONOMIC RESILIENCE FACILITY UKRGASBANK

Référence: 20250326

Date de publication: 18 juillet 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

PJSC JSB UKRGASBANK

The operation aims to finance eligible small and medium investments undertaken by micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and mid-caps in Ukraine, thereby contributing to economic resilience and employment-generating activities in the country.

Objectifs

The aim is to enhance access to finance to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises and contribute to economic resilience and employment-generating activities in the country.

Secteur(s)

Lignes de crédit - Lignes de crédit

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 70 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

not applicable

Aspects environnementaux

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

Signé - 22/07/2025