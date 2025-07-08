Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
UKRAINE ECONOMIC RESILIENCE FACILITY UKRGASBANK

Référence: 20250326
Date de publication: 18 juillet 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

PJSC JSB UKRGASBANK

Lieu

Description

The operation aims to finance eligible small and medium investments undertaken by micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and mid-caps in Ukraine, thereby contributing to economic resilience and employment-generating activities in the country.

Objectifs

The aim is to enhance access to finance to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises and contribute to economic resilience and employment-generating activities in the country.

Secteur(s)

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 70 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

not applicable

Aspects environnementaux

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

Signé - 22/07/2025

8 juillet 2025
22 juillet 2025

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

