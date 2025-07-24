CDC PRET LOGEMENTS INTERMEDIAIRES

Date de publication: 1 juillet 2025
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierCAISSE DES DEPOTS ET CONSIGNATIONS
The multi-beneficiary intermediated loan will finance the construction of affordable housing for rental purposes, known as "logement locatif intermédiaire" (LLI), by housing providers in France.
The aim is to increase the supply of housing for middle-income families across the country. The project will support both private and public sector entities in the LLI sector, implementing regulated affordable housing which comply with ceilings of household income and rents. The regional focus is on areas facing housing difficulties as defined by the French Government, thus contributing to urban regeneration and renewal. Part of the investment programme will contribute to new highly energy-efficient affordable rental housing.
- Aménagement urbain - Construction
EUR 500 million
not applicable
The operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Approuvé - 24/07/2025
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
