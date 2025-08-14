CIA ENERGY EFFICIENCY INVESTMENTS-GREEN LOAN

Référence: 20240684

Date de publication: 30 juin 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

COMMERCIANTI INDIPENDENTI ASSOCIATI - SC

The framework loan will support energy efficiency investments in CONAD supermarkets and retail stores of CIA - Cooperativa Commercianti Indipendenti Associati, located in northern and central Italy. More specifically, the project includes renovating buildings, installing integrated photovoltaic systems, and upgrading refrigeration systems to more efficient models.

Objectifs

The aim is to support the promoter in reinforcing its operational sustainability, improving energy performance in retail stores and reducing energy consumptions, mainly through building renovations, photovoltaic system installations, and energy efficiency measures in refrigeration systems. The project will contribute to climate action mitigation by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Secteur(s)

Services - Commerce; réparation d'automobiles et de motocycles

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 40 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 54 million

Aspects environnementaux

The operation will contribute to climate action mitigation objectives through energy efficiency and renewable energy generation, reducing CO2 emissions and air pollution, supporting the implementation of the " Energy Efficiency Directive (EED)" EU 2023/1791 and the EU "Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD)" EU 2010/31, as recast by Directive EU 2024/127. The investments are expected to be implemented in existing buildings and (if any) only minor negative temporary environmental impacts (noise, dust) might be expected, which are expected to be mitigated by proper works management. Therefore, due to the type and scope of the investments, it is expected that none of the projects will require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU). The EIB will nevertheless review during the project appraisal whether any of the investments could fall under Annex II of EIA Directive, as well as the compliance with applicable EU environmental legislation.

Passation des marchés

As a private company the promoter is not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Statut

Approuvé - 14/08/2025