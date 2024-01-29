USTI NAD LABEM REGION HOSPITALS DEVELOPMENT

Référence: 20230766

Date de publication: 30 juin 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

KRAJSKA ZDRAVOTNI AS

The project will finance a multiannual investment plan of the largest regional healthcare provider in the Czech Republic.

Objectifs

The aim is to improve the condition of technical infrastructure of several hospitals managed by the borrower during the period of 2023-2031. The project is expected to generate a range of economic and social benefits. By providing modern hospital buildings, designed according to modern requirements, the investment will: increase the quality of care and safety of medical procedures, allowing for fewer readmissions; improvement in working conditions for medical professionals, ability to retain scarce qualified medical staff in the new buildings, enhanced capacity for an effective response to changing health care needs of an ageing population, and a more efficient operation in purpose-built facilities.

Secteur(s)

Santé - Santé humaine et action sociale

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

CZK 3888 million (EUR 161 million)

Coût total (montant approximatif)

CZK 6100 million (EUR 252 million)

Aspects environnementaux

Hospitals are not explicitly mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by 2014/52/EU, though the project is covered by Annex II of the Directive concerning urban development. The compliance with requirements of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended by 2014/52/EU on EIA and Habitats Directive, will be verified during appraisal. It is expected that the project will bear comprehensive benefits to the community, as healthcare is an element of social cohesion and economic development.

Passation des marchés

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/24/EU, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Statut

À l'examen - 29/01/2024