Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
Fermer Portail client du Groupe BEI
Recherche
Recherche
Résultats
5 premiers résultats de la recherche Voir tous les résultats Recherche avancée
Recherches les plus fréquentes
Pages les plus visitées

GREEN AFRICAN AGRI VALUE CHAIN - ZICB ZAMBIA

Référence: 20220799
Date de publication: 14 juillet 2023

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

ZAMBIA INDUSTRIAL COMMERCIAL BANK L

Lieu

Description

The project consists in a credit line with Zambia Industrial Commercial Bank (ZICB) to provide loans for eligible small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps active in the agriculture value chains.

Additionality and Impact

Access to finance is one of the main market constrains in Zambia. The Agriculture Value Chain credit line provided by the European Investment Bank (EIB) to Zambia Industrial Commercial Bank (ZICB) bears a longer maturity than typically available in the market. The EIB financing and the planned complementary risk sharing facility will contribute to the financing of the projects and enterprises still being underserved and crowd in other investments. This RSF will allow the financial intermediary to reduce the commonly very high collateral requirements when lending, mainly to Small and Medium sized Enterprises (SMEs) active in the sector. 

 

The EIB aims through this operation to generate opportunities to: (i) promote inclusive value chain development, (ii) foster green and sustainable agriculture and (iii) embrace digitization in the targeted sector.

ZICB and final beneficiaries may further benefit from Technical Assistance focussed on a broad range of capacity building activities. 

The project is under the auspices of the EU's external action plan Neighbourhood, Development and International Cooperation Instrument (NDICI) and its Investment Framework as well as the African Union's Agenda 2063 and the EU Sub-Saharan Africa Multi-Annual Indicative programme 2021-2027, which supports a stronger regional and continental economic integration.  

Objectifs

The aim is to enhance access to finance for the eligible target beneficiaries.

Secteur(s)

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 15 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

not applicable

Aspects environnementaux

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

Signé - 30/07/2025

Milestone
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
17 janvier 2024
30 juillet 2025

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Mots-clés correspondants

Zambie Lignes de crédit