AHDP - AFRICAN HEALTH DIAGNOSTICS PLATFORM

Date de publication: 1 décembre 2020
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierPUBLIC ENTITY(IES)
Lieu
Description
A thematic platform targeting the improvement of laboratory diagnostic services across sub-Saharan Africa. This is a partnership with the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation under the External Investment Plan (EIP). The platform can target private or public sector, depending on the country of implementation.
Objectifs
The aim of African Health Diagnostics Platform (AHDP) is to significantly improve access and quality of laboratory and diagnostic services for low-income populations in sub-Saharan Africa. Thus, AHDP contributes to better clinical decision-making, treatment decisions, and quality of care. AHDP will increase access to high-quality, cost-effective laboratory diagnostics in the public health sector (government-owned facilities and community health care) by enabling partnerships between governments and private sector laboratory and diagnostic companies. Improving diagnostic services through ADHP can also help with the detection of and response to novel outbreaks (in particular COVID-19, but also Ebola, Marburg, Lassa fever, meningitis, etc.).
Secteur(s)
- Santé - Santé humaine et action sociale
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
not disclosed
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 152 million
Aspects environnementaux
The Bank will require the Promoters or intermediary to ensure that the implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Environmental and Social principles and standards.
Passation des marchés
The Bank will require the Promoter or an intermediary (if any) to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement. For each sub-operation under this facility, a full procurement appraisal will be undertaken, taking into account the sub-operation country of implementation, Promoter's/intermediary's applicable procurement regime, scope of the sub-operation and financial instrument used. This assessment will determine and inform the individual sub-operation procurement regime and risk, procurement plan, its subsequent proposed risk mitigants and the applicable procurement monitoring.
Statut
Approuvé - 17/12/2020
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).